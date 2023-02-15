Lagaan Actor Javed Khan Amrohi No More; Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic Wedding Pics Go Viral

Veteran actor Javed Khan Amrohi, who appeared in films like Lagaan, Andaz Apna Apna, and Chak De India, died on Tuesday due to lung failure at a hospital in Mumbai, according to his filmmaker Ramesh Talwar. He was in his early 70s.The veteran actor was suffering from a breathing ailment and was bedridden for the past one year.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan declared rapper MC Stan the winner of Bigg Boss 16 on Sunday night. Soon after MC Stan’s victory, ‘undeserving winner’ began trending on Twitter, with a section of Bigg Boss 16 fans expressing their displeasure over his win. Many Bigg Boss 16 viewers including host Salman Khan had thought that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary would lift the trophy.Now, MC Stan has finally broken his silence on being called the “undeserving winner”.

Ever since the oldest member of the iconic K-Pop boyband BTS, Kim Seokjin, left for his mandatory military service, fans have been waiting for the monthly messages he has left behind. Since February is all about Valentine’s Day, it only seemed natural for the vocalist, popularly known by his stage name Jin, to leave the members of the ARMY a message for the day. Titled ‘Message from Jin: Feb 2023’, the fans were able to see his stunning visuals in a crisp black suit in the clip shared on BangtanTV, the official YouTube channel for BTS.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are a bundle of mush at the moment. It’s just been a week since the Bollywood couple got married. They are celebrating their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple today. Kiara evidently couldn’t stop herself from expressing her glee. The new bride shared a bunch of romantic pics with her new husband, Sidharth Malhotra, from one of their wedding functions, to mark the day of love.

Hardik Pandya got married to his wife Natasa Stankovic at a white wedding in Udaipur on Valentine’s Day. The Indian all-rounder took to social media to share pictures from his wedding. “We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love,” wrote Hardik on Twitter.

