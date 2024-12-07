Latest Entertainment News Live Updates Today (December 7, 2024): Aamir Khan Confirms Discussing A Film Together With Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan: ‘It Will Happen Soon’

Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood, South Cinema and more right here.
Disclaimer: This is an automatically generated live blog and has not been edited by News18 staff.
LIVE FEED
Aamir Khan Confirms Discussing A Film Together With Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan: ‘It Will Happen Soon’
Aamir Khan says he, SRK and Salman Khan are hoping to get the right script and are looking forward to the much-awaited collaboration. Read the full story here
BLACKPINK Rose’s Speculated Ex-Boyfriend Addresses Rumours Of Relationship: ‘Still Confused’
Since BLACKPINK’s Rose talked about her toxic ex, her fans have been keen on finding the identity of the person. Read the full story here
Did BLACKPINK Rose Just Hint At The Identity Of Her Toxic Ex? Fans Can’t Stop Speculating
The speculation gained traction as fans started connecting dots, from shared public appearances between BLACKPINK and Jaden Smith to peculiar parallels between the lyrics and his signature look, including his ever-changing hair colours. Read the full story here
Vivek Oberoi Says Ram Gopal Varma Initially Rejected Him For Company: ‘I Moved To A Slum, Lived There…’
Vivek Oberoi lived in a slum to convince Ram Gopal Varma that he wasn’t too polished for Company. Read the full story here
Munawar Faruqui Reveals His Son Had A Rare Disease ‘Kawasaki’: ‘That Situation Scares Me’
Munawar Faruqui revealed that he had to ask people for money for his son’s treatment because there was no other option. Read the full story here
BTS RM’s New MV Of Around The World In A Day Is About Connection And Longing
BTS’ RM collaborated with Moses Sumney for Around the World in a Day.
Read the full story here
Deepika Padukone Teaches Kannada To Diljit Dosanjh During Bengaluru Show, He Says ‘Bahut Bahut Pyaar’
Diljit Dosanjh’s concert marked Deepika Padukone’s first public appearance ever since she and Ranveer Singh welcomed their daughter in September 2024. Read the full story here
Bhumi Pednekar Recalls Ranveer Singh’s Audition For Band Baaja Baaraat: ‘When He Entered…’
Bhumi said that Ranveer Singh has always had his infectious energy. Read the full story here
Animal Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga Teases Mother-Son Film, Says ‘It Will Be Positive, Nothing Dark’
Sandeep Reddy Vanga addresses criticism that he doesn’t give enough importance to mother roles in his films. Read the full story here
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grooves To ‘It’s A New Day, It’s A New Life’: ‘The Most Beautiful…’
Amid Naga Chaitanya’s second wedding, Samantha has been keeping busy with events and work commitments. Read the full story here
Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya Perform Puja At A Temple After Wedding; Inside Video Goes Viral
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot on December 4 at the Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. Read the full story here
Venkatesh Daggubati Puts ‘Nazar Ka Tika’ On Naga Chaitanya Ahead Of Wedding With Sobhita | Unseen Photos
The images shared by Venkatesh are from Naga Chaitanya’s Pellikoduku ceremony. Read the full story here
Kapil Sharma Reveals How His Life Changed In The Last 20 Years: ‘When I Started My Show…’
Kapil Sharma is also known for his works in films like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Firangi, Zwigato and Crew. Read the full story here
Allu Arjun Fan’s Death In Pushpa 2 Stampede Raises Concern: ‘Superstars Should Avoid FDFS’ | Exclusive
Trade guru Ramesh Bala recalls more fan deaths & explains why Allu Arjun’s compensation is ‘good gesture’ towards deceased’s family. Read the full story here
Salman Khan House Firing: What Would Police Achieve By Killing 18-Yr-Old Boy, Bombay HC Asks Teen’s Lawyer
Four rounds were fired outside the Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s Bandra residence, Galaxy Apartment on April 14, 2024. Read the full story here
Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Allu Arjun Film Creates History, Earns Rs 400 Cr
Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: The film maintained its strong momentum on Day 2, raking in Rs 90.10 crore net in India. Read the full story here
Diljit Dosanjh Invites New Mom Deepika Padukone On Stage At Bangalore Concert; Fans Go Wild | Watch
This was Deepika Padukone’s first public outing since she and Ranveer Singh welcomed their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, on September 8, 2024. Read the full story here
Ranveer Allahbadia’s Mystery Girl Revealed? Fans Claim BeerBiceps Is Dating Actress Nikki Sharma
Recently, Ranveer posted a photo dump from his England trip, which included scenic moments, group pictures, and a shot featuring a mystery girl. Read the full story here
Disha Patani Turns Up The Heat In An Extra-Plunging Black Pantsuit; Hot Pics Go Viral
On the professional front, Disha Patani was last seen in Kanguva, where she shared the screen with Suriya and Bobby Deol. Read the full story here