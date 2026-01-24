শনিবার, ২৪ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৯:৫৪ অপরাহ্ন
'Let Pakistan PM come first': PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi warns ICC after Scotland replace Bangladesh at T20 World Cup | Cricket News

  আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ২৪ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
'Let Pakistan PM come first': PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi warns ICC after Scotland replace Bangladesh at T20 World Cup | Cricket News


Pakistan cricket stands with Bangladesh (Photos by Getty Images and PTI)

NEW DELHI: Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi has issued a strong warning to the ICC after Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Naqvi said Pakistan’s participation in the tournament will depend entirely on the government’s decision.Naqvi made it clear that the final call will be taken by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. The prime minister is currently out of the country. The matter will be placed before him once he returns.

Anrich Nortje on T20 World Cup momentum, SA20 conditions & team depth

“Whether we play in the T20 World Cup or not, the decision will be taken by the government,” Naqvi said.“Our PM (Shahbaz Sharif) is out of the country. When he comes, we will take advice from him. The decision by the government will be final and binding, and if they say no, then they (ICC) may invite any other team.”Bangladesh were removed from the T20 World Cup after they refused to travel to India. They cited security concerns for their players. After that, the ICC decided to replace Bangladesh with Scotland.Pakistan, meanwhile, are scheduled to play all their World Cup matches in Sri Lanka. This was agreed earlier with the BCCI under a hybrid model. Pakistan were also the only full member nation to back Bangladesh during the ICC vote. Fourteen other members voted against Bangladesh’s request to shift their matches.Naqvi said Bangladesh had been treated unfairly. He called them an important part of world cricket.“Bangladesh is a big stakeholder, and they have been unfairly treated in this case. This I maintained in Wednesday’s meeting as well, and their stance has many factors which I will tell when the situation arrives,” he said.The PCB chairman also questioned the ICC’s decision-making process. He suggested that one country had too much control.“One country is dictating. When the ICC changed venues for Pakistan and India in a favour, then why it was not done for Bangladesh?” asked Naqvi.Naqvi stressed that the PCB answers only to the Pakistan government, adding, “Our policy and position is clear when the time comes, and the government takes a decision, everyone will know about it. We are not under the ICC, we are subservient to our government. Once the PM returns, he will decide. We will follow government directives.”



