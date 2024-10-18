শুক্রবার , ১৮ অক্টোবর ২০২৪ | ২রা কার্তিক, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Liam Payne’s Cause of Death Revealed: ‘Multiple Trauma’; ‘Internal and External Haemorrhage’

অক্টোবর ১৮, ২০২৪ ৮:৪৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Liam Payne’s Cause of Death Revealed: ‘Multiple Trauma’; ‘Internal and External Haemorrhage’


Liam Payne tragically died on Thursday, October 16.

Liam Payne tragically died on Thursday, October 16.

Liam Payne’s death was caused by ‘multiple trauma’ from a balcony fall. Authorities suspect substance abuse was involved. Investigation ongoing.

Liam Payne’s Cause of Death: The cause of death for Liam Payne, former member of One Direction, has been revealed following his tragic fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. According to a preliminary autopsy report, the 31-year-old singer died from “multiple trauma” and “internal and external haemorrhage” after falling from the third-floor balcony of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel. The Buenos Aires Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the findings, adding that the incident is being treated as a “doubtful death” while investigations continue.

Authorities suspect that Payne may have suffered an “outbreak due to substance abuse” before the fall. Police experts found narcotics, alcohol and destroyed furniture in Payne’s hotel room, further fuelling concerns that he may have been under the influence. The prosecutor’s office noted that Payne’s injuries suggest he did not attempt to protect himself from the fall, which may indicate that he was unconscious or in a disoriented state at the time.

Witnesses, including three hotel workers and two women who had been in Payne’s room earlier that day, provided statements to prosecutors. Though the women had left before the fall, they described his behaviour as erratic. Hotel staff had raised the alarm just moments before Payne’s death, making emergency 911 calls to report the musician’s disturbing behaviour. The receptionist stated that Payne appeared intoxicated and was trashing his room, prompting urgent police intervention.

Investigators are working to piece together the events leading up to Payne’s fatal fall and are looking into the possible involvement of third parties. However, it is believed that Payne was alone in his room at the time of the accident.

Liam Payne rose to international fame as a member of One Direction, the boy band formed on The X-Factor UK in 2010. Alongside Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik, Payne helped the group achieve monumental success, with five studio albums and multiple chart-topping singles, including “What Makes You Beautiful” and “Drag Me Down.” One Direction became one of the best-selling boy bands in history before taking a hiatus in 2016.

Liam Payne’s untimely death has left fans and the music world in mourning, as authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes br…Read More



