শনিবার, ২৪ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৯:৪৪ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Luv Ranjan Confirms Sourav Ganguly’s Biopic To Go On Floors This March | Bollywood News ‘Palash Muchhal was caught red-handed with another woman in bed’: Smriti Mandhana’s childhood friend | Cricket News Suniel Shetty Reveals He Rejected Rs 40 Crore Tobacco Ad: ‘Would Leave A Blemish On Ahan, Athiya’ | Bollywood News সরস্বতী পূজা উপলক্ষ্যে জবি ছাত্রদলের নগদ অর্থ ও উপহার প্রদান যশোর কেন্দ্রীয় কারাগারের ১২৯ বন্দি পোস্টাল ব্যালটে ভোট দেবেন ১০ দলীয় নির্বাচনি জোটে যোগ দিচ্ছে ইরানের লেবার পার্টি দিনাজপুর শহরকে সিটি করপোরেশন করা হবে: জামায়াত আমির IND vs NZ: Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan crush New Zealand as India go 2-0 up in T20I series | Cricket News TOI Exclusive: Polo player Siddhant Sharma’s exoneration within fortnight puts Nada in a spot | More sports News সরিষাবাড়ীতে রেলপথ অবরোধ করে মানববন্ধন
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Luv Ranjan Confirms Sourav Ganguly’s Biopic To Go On Floors This March | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ২৪ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
Luv Ranjan Confirms Sourav Ganguly’s Biopic To Go On Floors This March | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

The film will centre on Saurav Ganguly’s significant cricket career and his time as captain of the Indian team.

font

Luv Ranjan is currently busy with Vadh 2. (Photo Credit: X)

Luv Ranjan is currently busy with Vadh 2. (Photo Credit: X)

Director Luv Ranjan is best known for his quirky romantic comedies, but he has done a great job of balancing his filmography by experimenting with a variety of subjects and switching between genres. In an interview, Luv Ranjan discussed his next slate of releases and hinted at the progress for the Sourav Ganguly biopic going on floors soon.

Luv Ranjan stated in an interview with Pinkvilla that the team is getting ready to start filming the biopic about Sourav Ganguly in March 2026. The director acknowledged this early update on the production schedule, but he did to provide any more information on the project.

Who Will Pay Saurav Ganguly’s Role?

As per previous reports quoted by Moneycontrol, the filming, which will centre on Saurav Ganguly’s significant cricket career and his time as captain of the Indian team, is anticipated to begin in Kolkata. Rajkummar Rao is reportedly being considered for the role and to provide an authentic portrayal of the cricketing hero, the actor is allegedly undergoing extensive preparation for the part, including studying left-handed batting.

Luv Ranjan On His Signature Style

In the same interview, Luv Ranjan commented on his signature style of making quirky rom coms. He said, “When I started in this industry, it was not like I decided that I was going to be a filmmaker who would have a signature with quirky rom-coms.

Sometimes, what happens is that you can’t determine your journey. You set out to do something, and your journey takes form.” He added that they are discussing his signature in terms of comedies and romantic comedies today. But it wasn’t deliberate. He didn’t make the decision that this was the route he would take or the adventure he would take beforehand.

Luv Ranjan is currently busy with Vadh 2. On February 6, 2026, the highly awaited crime thriller Vadh 2, which stars Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, will open in theatres. The film, which is directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under Luv Films, promises to maintain the authenticity and intensity that made the first film so successful.

First Published:

January 24, 2026, 08:54 IST

Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Suniel Shetty Reveals He Rejected Rs 40 Crore Tobacco Ad: ‘Would Leave A Blemish On Ahan, Athiya’ | Bollywood News

Suniel Shetty Reveals He Rejected Rs 40 Crore Tobacco Ad: ‘Would Leave A Blemish On Ahan, Athiya’ | Bollywood News

যশোর কেন্দ্রীয় কারাগারের ১২৯ বন্দি পোস্টাল ব্যালটে ভোট দেবেন

যশোর কেন্দ্রীয় কারাগারের ১২৯ বন্দি পোস্টাল ব্যালটে ভোট দেবেন

দিনাজপুর শহরকে সিটি করপোরেশন করা হবে: জামায়াত আমির

দিনাজপুর শহরকে সিটি করপোরেশন করা হবে: জামায়াত আমির

১০ দলীয় নির্বাচনি জোটে যোগ দিচ্ছে ইরানের লেবার পার্টি

১০ দলীয় নির্বাচনি জোটে যোগ দিচ্ছে ইরানের লেবার পার্টি

সরিষাবাড়ীতে রেলপথ অবরোধ করে মানববন্ধন

সরিষাবাড়ীতে রেলপথ অবরোধ করে মানববন্ধন

BTS World Tour Arirang 2026 Pre-Sale Tickets Sell Out Instantly; Karan Johar Defends Varun Dhawan Amid Trolling | Korean News

BTS World Tour Arirang 2026 Pre-Sale Tickets Sell Out Instantly; Karan Johar Defends Varun Dhawan Amid Trolling | Korean News

নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
ডাকাতির ঘটনায় যুবদল নেতাসহ দেশীয় অস্ত্রসহ তিন ডাকাত গ্রেফতার , লুণ্ঠিত মালামাল উদ্ধার
ডাকাতির ঘটনায় যুবদল নেতাসহ দেশীয় অস্ত্রসহ তিন ডাকাত গ্রেফতার , লুণ্ঠিত মালামাল উদ্ধার
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
‘পাতানো নির্বাচন’ এর আভাস পেলে রাজপথে প্রতিহত করার হুঁশিয়ারি আসিফ মাহমুদের
‘পাতানো নির্বাচন’ এর আভাস পেলে রাজপথে প্রতিহত করার হুঁশিয়ারি আসিফ মাহমুদের
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST