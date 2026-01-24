Luv Ranjan Confirms Sourav Ganguly’s Biopic To Go On Floors This March | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 24, 2026, 08:59 IST

The film will centre on Saurav Ganguly’s significant cricket career and his time as captain of the Indian team.

Director Luv Ranjan is best known for his quirky romantic comedies, but he has done a great job of balancing his filmography by experimenting with a variety of subjects and switching between genres. In an interview, Luv Ranjan discussed his next slate of releases and hinted at the progress for the Sourav Ganguly biopic going on floors soon.

Luv Ranjan stated in an interview with Pinkvilla that the team is getting ready to start filming the biopic about Sourav Ganguly in March 2026. The director acknowledged this early update on the production schedule, but he did to provide any more information on the project.

Who Will Pay Saurav Ganguly’s Role?

As per previous reports quoted by Moneycontrol, the filming, which will centre on Saurav Ganguly’s significant cricket career and his time as captain of the Indian team, is anticipated to begin in Kolkata. Rajkummar Rao is reportedly being considered for the role and to provide an authentic portrayal of the cricketing hero, the actor is allegedly undergoing extensive preparation for the part, including studying left-handed batting.

Luv Ranjan On His Signature Style

In the same interview, Luv Ranjan commented on his signature style of making quirky rom coms. He said, “When I started in this industry, it was not like I decided that I was going to be a filmmaker who would have a signature with quirky rom-coms.

Sometimes, what happens is that you can’t determine your journey. You set out to do something, and your journey takes form.” He added that they are discussing his signature in terms of comedies and romantic comedies today. But it wasn’t deliberate. He didn’t make the decision that this was the route he would take or the adventure he would take beforehand.

Luv Ranjan is currently busy with Vadh 2. On February 6, 2026, the highly awaited crime thriller Vadh 2, which stars Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, will open in theatres. The film, which is directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under Luv Films, promises to maintain the authenticity and intensity that made the first film so successful.

First Published: January 24, 2026, 08:54 IST