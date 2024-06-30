Luv Sinha Reacts To ‘Online Campaign’ Against Him On Missing Sonakshi Sinha’s Wedding: ‘Why I Chose…’

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot almost a week ago on June 23. The intimate ceremony happened at their Bandra apartment with family and close friends. The wedding may have been low-key, but it surely made waves online with videos and pictures circulating. Interestingly, the absence of Sonakshi’s brothers, Luv Sinha and Kussh Sinha, became a major talking point on the internet. Following a recent interview where Luv Sinha asked for time to respond, he has now broken his silence nearly a week post the wedding.

Amidst the ongoing speculations circulating online, Luv Sinha has finally shared his reaction to address the rumors. On Sunday, Luv Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha’s brother, took to Instagram to respond to speculation surrounding his absence at his sister’s wedding to Zaheer Iqbal. In a firm stand against online critics, he emphasized that no amount of online backlash can alter his unwavering dedication to his family. In his statement, he expressed, “Why I chose not to attend. Running an online campaign against me on a false premise won’t change the fact that for me my family will always come first.”

When asked about his nonattendance at the wedding by Hindustan Times previously, Luv Sinha had requested a short period for reflection. He courteously replied, “Please give it a day or two. I’ll respond to your question then if I feel I can. Thank you for asking.”

In a conversation with News 18 Showsha, Kush Sinha debunked the allegations surrounding his nonattendance at the wedding. He pinpointed an article from a prominent outlet, citing an unnamed source, for spreading what he termed as “misleading information.” Amidst a delicate period for the family, Kussh highlighted his preference for maintaining a low profile, stating that while he may not draw as much attention, it doesn’t indicate his absence. “It’s just that I am a private individual, and I am not seen that much, but that doesn’t mean that I wasn’t there,” he affirmed.

After a seven-year courtship, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal sealed their love with a wedding ceremony on June 23. The intimate registered marriage was succeeded by a lavish reception graced by numerous Bollywood personalities like Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Kajol, Tabu, as well as Huma Qureshi alongside her brother Saqib Saleem, Aditi Rao Hydari with her fiancé Siddharth, and many others.