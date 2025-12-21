Madhuri Dixit Reveals Sons Saw Her Iconic Films Only After College: ‘Because Of Their Indian Friends…’ | Bollywood News

রবিবার, ২১ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:১২ পূর্বাহ্ন
  আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ২১ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Madhuri Dixit reveals her sons Arin and Ryan watched most of her films only after college, prompted by their friends.

At home, fame didn’t come with film screenings or nostalgia marathons for Madhuri Dixit. The actress has revealed that her illustrious film career was not something her sons, Arin and Ryan, grew up watching. As she gears up for the release of her new web series Mrs Deshpande, the actor has shared how her children discovered her work only much later, and not because of her.

Her Stardom Came Late for Her Sons

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Madhuri spoke about how her films were largely absent from her sons’ childhood years. “It’s funny, but my kids, growing up, had not seen a lot of my films,” she said, adding, “They have seen more films of mine after they went to college, and because of their Indian friends.”

According to the actor, it was only after Arin and Ryan moved out for higher studies that her work began to catch up with them.

Friends Couldn’t Believe It

Madhuri recalled how her sons’ classmates reacted when they learnt that the two hadn’t watched many of her iconic films. “They’d ask them if they had seen a particular movie of their mom, and they would say no. They’d be like: ‘What are you saying!’” She shared that constant nudging from their friends eventually led her sons to go back and watch many of her older films after finishing school.

A Very Different Role This Time

The actor’s comments come as she steps into one of the darkest roles of her career. In Mrs Deshpande, Madhuri plays a serial killer, a sharp departure from the characters she was once best known for.

Reacting to comparisons with Shah Rukh Khan, who once said he avoided playing a tyrant fearing he might make the character too likeable, Madhuri explained her own approach. “For me, the focus was on making her relatable,” she said. “Outside, she’s just a housewife. Yeah. She loves to cook, make her modaks. So, it’s not like the loud villainy. It’s like the very quiet silence. It’s inside the skin.”

About the Series

Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, Mrs Deshpande also stars Priyanshu Chatterjee and Siddharth Chandekar in pivotal roles. The series is currently streaming on JioHotstar and marks another step in Madhuri Dixit’s evolving screen journey.

December 21, 2025, 08:21 IST

