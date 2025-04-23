Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri’s Ma Behan To Release On OTT, Shoot Begins In May? Here’s What We Know

Last Updated: April 23, 2025, 10:04 IST

Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri to work again

Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri will be reuniting for a comedy drama titled Ma Behan. The film is reportedly releasing on the digital platform. Well, Mid-day has reported that the shoot will begin from next month, i.e, May. The other details are not shared till now. An official confirmation is still awaited. Madhuri and Triptii have worked in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Mid-day mentioned in its report that the movie follows a mother-daughter duo, played by Madhuri and Triptii, in a “character-driven comedy-drama”, as per the makers. We have learnt that the story revolves around the dynamic between the two lead characters, with both the actors bringing their unique styles to the roles. Ravi Kishan and Dharna Durga are also expected to join the cast. Last week, Madhuri and Triptii were spotted visiting the film’s production house, sparking rumours of their collaboration.

Triptii Dimri is all set to share screen space with Shahid Kapoor for the first time. The actress has joined Vishal Bhardwaj’s Arjun Ustara. She will be playing the female lead in the movie. Triptii Dimri became a national sensation after she starred in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. The actress began 2024 on a high note with several theatrical releases including Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Bad Newz and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Currently, Triptii is busy filming her upcoming romantic drama Dhadak 2 with Siddhant Chaturvedi. Produced by Dharma Productions, the film is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 hit Dhadak, which marked the debut of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. The original film was a remake of the critically acclaimed Marathi movie Sairat. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see how the sequel unfolds with the new star cast and storyline.

In May this year, KJo confirmed the sequel of Dhadak, making an announcement regarding the release of Dhadak 2 through his social media account. Directed by Shazia Iqbal, the film was initially scheduled to hit the theatres on November 22, 2024. However, it has now been pushed to next year.

