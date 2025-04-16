Maharani 4: Huma Qureshi Teases Return With Glimpse From Picturesque Set

Last Updated: April 16, 2025, 17:52 IST

The video posted by the actress offers fans a sneak peek into the picturesque location where the political drama is currently being filmed.

Maharani airs on SonyLIV. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Actress Huma Qureshi is back with the highly anticipated fourth season of the acclaimed series, Maharani. The actress, who brilliantly portrays the character of Rani Bharti, a homemaker turned Chief Minister of Bihar, recently shared an exciting glimpse from the stunning set of the SonyLIV series on her social media. The video posted by the actress offers fans a sneak peek into the picturesque location where the political drama is currently being filmed. Sharing the clip on her Instagram stories, Huma penned, “Back to this view. Maharani season 4.”

While details about the plot of the upcoming season remain under wraps, the commencement of production has undoubtedly generated significant buzz among viewers who have eagerly waited for a compelling journey. With Huma Qureshi back on set, excitement is palpable among fans for the next chapter in Rani Bharti’s impactful story.

Talking about Maharani 4, Huma Qureshi will be reprising her role of Rani Bharti, an illiterate woman. The series chronicles Rani Bharti’s unexpected rise to power after her husband, the incumbent Chief Minister, gets injured. In the show, she is unexpectedly thrust into the complex world of politics as the Chief Minister of Bihar, navigating the murky waters of power, leadership and betrayal. Directed by Karan Sharma, the SonyLIV (OTTplay Premium) series is a gripping political drama loosely inspired by real-life events in Bihar’s political history.

The previous three seasons of Maharani delved deep into corruption, political conspiracies, and personal struggles, making it one of the most talked-about web series in India. With each season, the stakes have risen, and the journey of Rani Bharti has become more intense. Since its debut in 2021, Maharani has garnered widespread praise for its gripping storyline, powerful performances, and nuanced portrayal of political dynamics in Bihar.

Huma Qureshi’s powerful performance has also been widely praised in all three seasons of Maharani, earning her critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base.

Huma Qureshi started her career in the lights-camera-action world with the film Gangs of Wasseypur. Over the years, she has established her mettle as a versatile actor with projects such as Badlapur, Bell Bottom, Ek Thi Daayan and Jolly LLB 2, among others.

Next, she will be seen in the courtroom drama Jolly LLB 3, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. Other than that, she also has director Vipul Goyal’s upcoming film Gulaabi. The actress will star in Toxic with South star Yash and an investigative drama, Bayaan, in her kitty.