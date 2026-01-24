Mahesh Babu Calls Priyanka Chopra ‘Uncompromising And Formidable’, Cheers For The Bluff | Regional Cinema News

শনিবার, ২৪ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৩:১১ অপরাহ্ন
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

  শনিবার, ২৪ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Last Updated:

The Bluff trailer shows Priyanka Chopra as a wounded yet resilient woman who is ready to go to any lengths to protect her child.

Mahesh Babu and Priyanka to co-star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film Varanasi.

Tollywood heartthrob Mahesh Babu couldn’t help but shower praises on Global star Priyanka Chopra after witnessing the recently released trailer of her forthcoming swashbuckler action thriller “The Bluff”. Re-sharing the gripping trailer on social media, Mahesh Babu called his ‘Varanasi’ co-star ‘uncompromising and formidable’.

Wishing the entire team behind “The Bluff”, Mahesh Babu penned, “Loved the trailer… @PriyankaChopra is uncompromising and formidable yet again (collision emojis) Wishing the entire team of #TheBluff the very best for Feb 25th…(sic),” followed by hug emojis.

(Screengrab of Mahesh Babu’s Instagram story)

Priyanka will be seen essaying the role of Ercell Bodden, a fierce pirate, in her next. The trailer shows Priyanka as a wounded yet resilient woman who is ready to go to any lengths to protect her child. Sharing the trailer with the netizens, PeeCee penned, “This only ends with the sand soaked in blood. The Bluff is coming to Prime Video February 25.”

Set against the backdrop of the late 1800s, “The Bluff” shares the journey of Ercell Bodden (Played by Priyanka Chopra), a former pirate known by the name of “Bloody Mary.”

Backed by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO Studios along with Amazon MGM Studios, the movie also stars Temuera Morrison as Quartermaster Lee, Captain Connor’s gold-hungry consigliere, along with Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, Zach Morris, David Field, and Vedanten Naidoo in significant roles.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu and Priyanka will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated next, “Varanasi”.

In November, Priyanka called working with Tollywood heartthrobs Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and filmmaker SS Rajamouli ‘a privilege’. She posted a string of photos with Mahesh Babu, Rajamouli, and Prithviraj on her Instagram and penned, “Working with these two legends of the Telugu and Malayalam industries, and coming together for an SS Rajamouli film, is such a privilege.”

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – IANS)

First Published:

January 24, 2026, 13:09 IST

Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



