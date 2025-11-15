Mahesh Babu Movie Plot Leaked Online?

The internet is buzzing after SS Rajamouli unveiled Prithviraj Sukumaran’s look for SSMB29, and the trolling hasn’t stopped since. Film enthusiasts insist the director would never approve such a minimalistic design, calling it the plainest poster he has ever released. Comparisons are already circulating, with many claiming the look borrows heavily from Suriya’s character in 24 and even resembles the villain from Spider-Man 3, branding it a blatant rip-off.

Meanwhile, wild theories about the film’s storyline are spreading like wildfire. Judging purely from the poster, audiences are stitching together their own versions of the plot, and one particular story has gone viral. According to this fan-made narrative, Prithviraj plays a man consumed by an obsession to rule the world. His greed leads to a life-altering disability. Years later, while on a business trip to India, he crosses paths with the hero.

The hero soon realises Prithviraj is no ordinary man; he possesses mysterious powers. He also learns of a medicine capable of curing Prithviraj’s disability, hidden deep within the African jungles. Mahesh Babu, endowed with supernatural abilities, is sent to retrieve it. Initially, he refuses, but Prithviraj allegedly coerces him by holding his family hostage. Thus, Mahesh Babu sets off into the African wilderness, and what follows, according to viral fan theories, forms the core of the film.

Reactions have been all over the place. Some mock the plot, insisting it echoes Anji, one of the biggest flops of actor Chiranjeevi’s career, while others scoff at the notion of raking in Rs 500 crore from what they call a “barebones storyline”.

Yet many fans argue that even the simplest tale becomes electrifying in Rajamouli’s hands, with his signature treatment alone poised to break industry records. Whatever the chatter, Rajamouli has already managed to send shockwaves across the nation with just a single poster.

However, many believe there is no reason to doubt Rajamouli as time and again, he has ensured that every rupee spent at the box office is worth it. Mahesh Babu’s fans are eagerly counting down the days, while Priyanka Chopra stars opposite him, adding even more glamour to the much-anticipated film.

A three-minute teaser is reportedly set to drop on November 15. Crafted on a staggering budget of around Rs 1,000 crore, the film is slated for release in 2027.