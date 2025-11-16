Mahesh Babu Works For 8 Hours, Says SS Rajamouli; Tanishk Bagchi Takes A Break From Social Media | Telugu Cinema News

Last Updated: November 16, 2025, 22:02 IST

SS Rajamouli says Mahesh Babu's best quality is his strict 8-hour work rule, while hitmaker Tanishk Bagchi takes a social media break to slow down, switch off and focus on himself.

SS Rajamouli revealed Mahesh Babu’s admirable habit of working only eight hours a day. At the same time, composer Tanishk Bagchi announced a social media break, saying he wants to slow down and breathe.

Ace director S S Rajamouli has shared details of the wonderful quality of actor Mahesh Babu, which he says everybody should learn from him. Participating in the title announcement event of the film ‘Varanasi’, which features Mahesh Babu in the lead, at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, the director said, “There is something about Mahesh Babu’s character.”

Tanishk Bagchi has decided he needs a breather. The hitmaker behind some of Bollywood’s biggest love songs has stepped away from social media, telling fans he wants to slow down, switch off, and take a little space for himself. His announcement came through Instagram, but the message was personal — he’s been overwhelmed, he’s grateful, and for now, he’s choosing silence over the constant noise of the internet.

Hollywood icon Martin Scorsese has heaped praise on Neeraj Ghaywan’s latest directorial, Homebound, revealing that he has watched the film multiple times and has been “living with it” for three years.

Mridul Tiwari has been evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house in a shocking mid-week eviction twist, and now, after being out of the show, the YouTuber has finally reached Noida. The videos coming from Noida show Mridul Tiwari being mobbed by the massive number of people present to welcome him to his own city.

Disha Patani made headlines after the firing incident outside her Bareilly residence. Now, a new report states that the actress’s father, Jagdish Patani, has received a weapons licence from the Bareilly district administration. Jagdish Patani, a retired DSP, had approached the Bareilly District Magistrate following the firing incident at his residence, and it was UP CM Yogi Adityanath who had assured him of security.

