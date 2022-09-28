বুধবার , ২৮ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২২ | ১৩ই আশ্বিন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Mahesh Babu’s Mother Indira Devi Passes Away Due to Ill Health; Fans Send Condolences

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ২৮, ২০২২ ৮:৩৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
mahesh babu and indira devi


Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu’s mother, Indira Devi, passed away in Hyderabad due to ill health. She breathed her last at 4 am on Wednesday. The actor’s mother had been suffering from age-related health issues for the past few days and was admitted to AIG Hospital in Hyderabad, according to multiple media reports.

Indira Devi’s mortal remains will be held at Padmalaya Studios from 9 am to 12 pm to pay last respects. Her funeral will take place at Maha Prasthanam later in the day.

“Smt. Ghattamaneni Indira Devi, wife of veteran actor Krishna and mother of Mahesh Babu passed away a short while ago. She had been suffering from illness for quite some time now. Her mortal remains will be kept at Padmalaya Studios for fans to visit at 9 am today and later the last rites will be performed at Maha Prasthanam,” read a statement from Mahesh Babu’s family.

Mahesh Babu’s fans have expressed their grief over the demise of the actor’s mother. Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote, “May #indiramma garu soul rest in peace Stay strong Annnaya @urstrulyMahesh always with you it’s hard to accept the truth thinking about the position of mahesh babu now.” Another one wrote: “It is with great sadness that passing of our #MaheshBabu mother… Indira devi garu… She breathed her last breath today. Our deepest condolences to the ghattamaneni family and wellwishers. #RIPIndiraDeviGaru. Stay strong anna @urstrulyMahesh Anna.”

Mahesh Babu was born to yesteryear star Krishna and Indira Devi. He is the fourth of the five children born to the couple. Earlier this year, Mahesh Babu’s elder brother Ramesh Babu breathed his last due to age-related illness. Mahesh Babu is married to Namrata Shirodkar. They are parents to two kids– Gautam Ghattamaneni and Sitara Ghattamaneni.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

mahesh babu and indira devi
Mahesh Babu’s Mother Indira Devi Passes Away Due to Ill Health; Fans Send Condolences
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
00 11
Amazon: এক ক্লিকে পুজোয় বাড়ির ভোলবদল! আকর্ষণীয় ছাড়ে! Amazon- এ দারুণ অফার
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
received 2093781887461234
২০ টি গণমাধ্যমকে “মিডিয়া ইনোভেশন অ্যাওয়ার্ডস” দিল দারাজ
ই-কমার্স
wm cthg2
‘আমরা মালি, আমার যত্নে, আমার গাছ’
বাংলাদেশ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
received 420067913444231

জেলা পরিষদে সদস্য পদে মনোনয়নপত্র জমা দিলেন ইঞ্জিনিয়ার ইসলাম আহমেদ

 received 599982481119496

১ ডিসেম্বর ‘মুক্তিযোদ্ধা দিবস’ রাষ্ট্রীয় স্বীকৃতি চাই : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ

 Untitled 1 6

রেস্টুরেন্ট স্টাইলে চিকেন স্যুপ বানিয়ে নিন বাসাতেই!

 katrina and mother

Katrina Kaif Spotted Visiting Vicky Kaushal’s House with Mother, Looks Resplendent in a Saree

 1627283897 news18 logo

Idli Sambar To Chole Bhature, India’s Lipsmacking Street Foods

 masum kolkata police.webp

[১] বিমানবন্দরে লাগেজ হারিয়ে বিপদে পরা কুমিল্লার মহিউদ্দিনকে দেশে পাঠালেন ভারতের দুই পুলিশ

 1627091345 photo

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan fail to qualify for 10m air rifle final | Tokyo Olympics News

 1624347444 shutterstock 347935100

Juwai Teer Results for June 22 Game Declared; Check Winning Number

 plf1

৩৮ দফায় বেড়েছে পিপলস লিজিংয়ের লেনদেন বন্ধের মেয়াদ – Corporate Sangbad

 2 6

দর পতনের শীর্ষে মনোস্পুল পেপার – Corporate Sangbad