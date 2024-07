After 1920: Horrors Of The Heart, Mahesh Bhatt, Vikram Bhatt and Avika Gor have reunited for another horror film titled Bloody Ishq, which is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. In an exclusive conversation with CNN-News18’s Titas Chowdhury, the Bhatts speak about their fondness for Avika and how she has grown from strength to strength from her Balika Vadhu days. They also discuss actors and their vanity, who dress up like ‘over-decorated Christmas trees’. Watch this video for more!