Malaika Arora Approves of Son Arhaan’s Cute ‘Sunny Side Up’ Pics from Univiersity; See Post

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan seems to be soaking in all the Vitamin D, during his time in the United States. Returning to his Instagram account after hiatus of three months, the star kid, on Monday, dropped a series of photos of himself chilling with his friends. Keeping his “Sunny side up,” Arhaan dropped sun-kissed pictures of him sitting with his buddies, presumably in some café. The first happy picture shows Arhaan smiling his heart out, as he relishes his cup of coffee. Next, appears to be a candid click of Arhaan, while his friend Jon Lahav, sitting beside him, can be seen posing for the camera. Lastly, Arhaan shared a picture of his friends Aryan Sher and James Roumeliotis enjoying their beverages.

Decked in a brown baggy check shirt, Arhaan wore it in a buttoned-down style, with sleeves folded to quarter length. He can also be seen accessorising his look with a silver chain bracelet and gold neckpiece. As soon as Arhaan shared the pictures, they started making rounds on the internet, with several users flooding the comments section. Many industry friends of Arhaan’s parents and a few family members also acknowledged his post.

Arhaan’s mother Malaika Arora agreed with her son’s caption and wrote, “I approve,” and also dropped a handful of red heart emoticons. Arhaan’s aunt and Sohail Khan’s ex-wife Seema Sajdeh said “Hiiii,” and ended it with a handful of red heart eye emoticons. Malaika Arora’s younger sister and actress Amrita Arora warmly welcomed her nephew back on social media and wrote, “Welcome back to the socials.” Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor commented, “Good to see your face cutie.” Arhaan’s cousin and Alvira Khan’s daughter Alizeh Agnihotri commented, “You are my sunshine.”

Confessing that she misses her nephew, Amrita shared one of the cropped images of Arhaan from his latest post. Dropping the sun-kissed candid picture of Arhaan, Amruta wrote in the supers, “Miss you my baby boi.”

Earlier, Arbaaz, in one of his interviews, spilled beans about his son’s Bollywood career. Back in November last year, the Dabangg star revealed that Arhaan will be working as an assistant director for Karan Johar on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Not only this, but Arbaaz also revealed that his son will also be joining him on the sets of Patna Shukla.

