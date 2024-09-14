শনিবার , ১৪ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৪ | ৩০শে ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Malaika Arora Leaves Father’s House at Midnight After Prayer Meet; Kareena, Karisma by Her Side | Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ১৪, ২০২৪ ৬:৫৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Malaika Arora Leaves Father’s House at Midnight After Prayer Meet; Kareena, Karisma by Her Side | Watch

google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250;


Curated By: Shrishti Negi

Last Updated:

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor at Malaika Arora's parents' home.

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor at Malaika Arora’s parents’ home.

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor visited Malaika Arora’s mother’s house for her father Anil Mehta’s prayer meet. Arbaaz Khan also joined in support during this challenging time.

Malaika Arora is navigating a difficult period following the tragic loss of her father, Anil Mehta. His untimely passing has left the Arora family devastated. Mehta was found outside his residence in Bandra, Mumbai, where it was reported that he had sustained multiple injuries. A post-mortem revealed these injuries as the cause of his death. In his final moments, he reportedly made calls to his daughters, Malaika and Amrita Arora, before switching off his phone.

Amid this heartbreaking loss, Malaika’s close friends Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor have shown unwavering support. The Kapoor sisters, known for their strong friendship with Malaika and Amrita, were seen visiting the Arora family in Bandra. Malaika’s mother, Joyce Polycarp, hosted a prayer meet at her residence on September 13, which was attended by close family and friends.

Kareena Kapoor arrived at the building where Malaika’s mother resides for the prayer meet, dressed in a simple white outfit. Her elder sister, Karisma Kapoor, was also photographed by paparazzi as she entered the building, reflecting their continued support for their longtime friend in her time of grief.

Malaika, dressed in a white waistcoat and matching pants, left her mother’s apartment after the prayer meet, accompanied by close friend Aditi Govitrikar. She also wore a face mask, maintaining a low profile during this somber moment. Malaika’s ex-husband, actor Arbaaz Khan, arrived at the prayer meet later in the evening.

The Kapoor and Arora sisters have maintained a close bond over the years, often seen together during celebratory moments, but also standing by one another in difficult times. Kareena, Karisma, Malaika, and Amrita have built a reputation as a solid friend circle, always extending support to one another.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor’s latest project, The Buckingham Murders, was released in theaters on the same day as the prayer meet. Despite the film’s release, Kareena has postponed promotional events to be by Malaika’s side. Her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, also visited Joyce Polycarp’s residence to offer his condolences.

Malaika’s father’s sudden demise has sent shockwaves through the Bollywood community, with many extending their condolences and support to the family.

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes br…Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Malaika Arora Leaves Father’s House at Midnight After Prayer Meet; Kareena, Karisma by Her Side | Watch
Malaika Arora Leaves Father’s House at Midnight After Prayer Meet; Kareena, Karisma by Her Side | Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Avinash Sable: Birthday boy Avinash Sable finishes ninth in Diamond League Final
Avinash Sable: Birthday boy Avinash Sable finishes ninth in Diamond League Final
খেলাধুলা
নাগরপুরে ইসলামী আন্দোলন বাংলাদেশের গণ সমাবেশ অনুষ্ঠিত
নাগরপুরে ইসলামী আন্দোলন বাংলাদেশের গণ সমাবেশ অনুষ্ঠিত
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
নাগরপুরে গণ অধিকার পরিষদের কর্মী সমাবেশ অনুষ্ঠিত
নাগরপুরে গণ অধিকার পরিষদের কর্মী সমাবেশ অনুষ্ঠিত
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
যুবসমাজের জন্য মিডিয়া লিটারেসি এডুকেশন ও সামাজিক পরিবর্তনগুলির নিয়ে অনলাইন ওয়েবিনার অনুষ্ঠিত

যুবসমাজের জন্য মিডিয়া লিটারেসি এডুকেশন ও সামাজিক পরিবর্তনগুলির নিয়ে অনলাইন ওয়েবিনার অনুষ্ঠিত

 Ankit Gifts Priyanka His Bracelet Before Exit; Abdu Returns To BB House

Ankit Gifts Priyanka His Bracelet Before Exit; Abdu Returns To BB House

 diwali-sale-offer-offers-and-best-deals-on-smart-led-bulbs-and-decor-lights | দীপাবলিতে ঘর সাজান রকমারি আলো দিয়ে, লিস্টে রাখুন স্মার্ট লাইট – News18 Bangla

diwali-sale-offer-offers-and-best-deals-on-smart-led-bulbs-and-decor-lights | দীপাবলিতে ঘর সাজান রকমারি আলো দিয়ে, লিস্টে রাখুন স্মার্ট লাইট – News18 Bangla

 রুহেলের প্রতিদ্বন্দ্বী গিয়াসের মনোনয়ন বাতিল

রুহেলের প্রতিদ্বন্দ্বী গিয়াসের মনোনয়ন বাতিল

 Strong influence on periods ‘this’ state, can change physical structure! get to know – News18 Bangla

Strong influence on periods ‘this’ state, can change physical structure! get to know – News18 Bangla

 Afghan Paralympians evacuated and safe, says International Paralympic Committee | Tokyo Paralympics News

Afghan Paralympians evacuated and safe, says International Paralympic Committee | Tokyo Paralympics News

 Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan Miss Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor As They Party Together. See Pics

Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan Miss Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor As They Party Together. See Pics

 Vikrant Massey Gets Married to Sheetal Thakur; Shamita Shetty is Seeking Therapy After Bigg Boss 15

Vikrant Massey Gets Married to Sheetal Thakur; Shamita Shetty is Seeking Therapy After Bigg Boss 15

 বিপিএলে নতুন দল সাকিব আল হাসানের মোনার্ক পদ্মা

বিপিএলে নতুন দল সাকিব আল হাসানের মোনার্ক পদ্মা

 আরও ১৮৩ ডেঙ্গু রোগী হাসপাতালে ভর্তি

আরও ১৮৩ ডেঙ্গু রোগী হাসপাতালে ভর্তি