Malaika Arora Leaves Father’s House at Midnight After Prayer Meet; Kareena, Karisma by Her Side | Watch

Malaika Arora is navigating a difficult period following the tragic loss of her father, Anil Mehta. His untimely passing has left the Arora family devastated. Mehta was found outside his residence in Bandra, Mumbai, where it was reported that he had sustained multiple injuries. A post-mortem revealed these injuries as the cause of his death. In his final moments, he reportedly made calls to his daughters, Malaika and Amrita Arora, before switching off his phone.

Amid this heartbreaking loss, Malaika’s close friends Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor have shown unwavering support. The Kapoor sisters, known for their strong friendship with Malaika and Amrita, were seen visiting the Arora family in Bandra. Malaika’s mother, Joyce Polycarp, hosted a prayer meet at her residence on September 13, which was attended by close family and friends.

Kareena Kapoor arrived at the building where Malaika’s mother resides for the prayer meet, dressed in a simple white outfit. Her elder sister, Karisma Kapoor, was also photographed by paparazzi as she entered the building, reflecting their continued support for their longtime friend in her time of grief.

Malaika, dressed in a white waistcoat and matching pants, left her mother’s apartment after the prayer meet, accompanied by close friend Aditi Govitrikar. She also wore a face mask, maintaining a low profile during this somber moment. Malaika’s ex-husband, actor Arbaaz Khan, arrived at the prayer meet later in the evening.

The Kapoor and Arora sisters have maintained a close bond over the years, often seen together during celebratory moments, but also standing by one another in difficult times. Kareena, Karisma, Malaika, and Amrita have built a reputation as a solid friend circle, always extending support to one another.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor’s latest project, The Buckingham Murders, was released in theaters on the same day as the prayer meet. Despite the film’s release, Kareena has postponed promotional events to be by Malaika’s side. Her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, also visited Joyce Polycarp’s residence to offer his condolences.

Malaika’s father’s sudden demise has sent shockwaves through the Bollywood community, with many extending their condolences and support to the family.