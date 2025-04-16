Malaika Arora Looks Stunning In Blue Dress, Flaunts Her Toned Physique In New Photos; Fans React

Last Updated: April 16, 2025, 09:37 IST

Malaika Arora, who keeps her fans engaged with her intriguing posts, recently added a stunning selfie on the photo-sharing application.

Malaika Arora shares new photos

Malaika Arora never fails to impress the audience with her impeccable fashion sense. She has once again captivated fans with her latest fashion statement. The actress recently shared photos showcasing her toned physique in a stunning blue dress. In no time, the photos went viral, and fans were seen reacting to them. Many called her beautiful.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Malaika shared photos in which she is wearing a blue colour short dress with a high neckline. To complete the look, she opted for heels and subtle makeup. “Dripping in stardust,” read the caption. One of the fans wrote, “Hotness Overloaded.” Another wrote, “She is 50+ but look like 20+ and styling like 26+ she’s have perfect and attractive figure also.”

Take a look at the photos here:

The actress, who keeps her fans engaged with her intriguing posts, recently added a stunning selfie on the photo-sharing application. Dressed in a neon-coloured strappy top, she radiated glow in the photo, melting hearts with her natural beauty. Known for her impeccable style, she left her fans amused by perfectly flaunting her long hair.

The actress never misses making headlines with her ideal looks. Be it her red carpet looks or casual outfits, Malaika knows how to serve some major fashion goals. Her recent casual avatar is just another example of her radiant vibe, which doesn’t need any filters or additional makeup. Sharing this photo on social media, she added a motivating sticker that read, “Rise and Shine.”

A few days ago, Malaika posted a series of pictures on her Instagram account. In the post, she could be seen doing several self-care activities, from spending time at her restaurant to Scarlett House. In the first photo, Malaika was seen standing behind the drinks counter with her back to the camera at her stylish restaurant. This was followed by a charming old picture of her with her mother and sister. She contributed to the current Studio Ghibli trend with a gorgeous edit of herself wearing black shorts and a white bralette.

Reacting to her new tattoo, the 51-year-old actress told ETimes, “I don’t get them just for the sake of it; they have deep personal meaning. This particular one symbolises what the year 2024 has been for me. The words ‘patience’ (sabr) and ‘gratitude’ (shukr) are very comforting. These words resonate with me when I think about where I am now compared to where I was just a year ago.”