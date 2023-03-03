শুক্রবার , ৩ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ১৮ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Malaika Arora Throws Intimate Birthday Bash for Mom; Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Steal the Show

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ৩, ২০২৩ ১২:২০ অপরাহ্ণ
malaika arora arjun kapoor kareena kapoor


Last Updated: March 03, 2023, 11:35 IST

Malaika Arora organised a cute birthday bash for mother Joyce Arora.

Malaika Arora organised a cute birthday bash for mother Joyce Arora.

Malaika Arora marked her mother Joyce Arora’s 70th birthday with an intimate bash with family and friends that also included her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora celebrated her mother Joyce Arora’s 70th birthday in style with her family and friends. Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Delnaz Daruwala, Karisma Kapoor and others joined Malaika for the party. The Chaiyya Chaiyya star shared and reposted a number of pictures and videos from the intimate and celebratory dinner at a restaurant.

On Friday, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of a white plate and napkin with ‘Joyce Arora’s 70th’ written on it. Another pic showed the same letters written on a huge glass scaffolding. She followed it with a video of a singer belting a breezy number while accompanied by a man playing the synthesizer. After that, she dropped a selfie with a friend and reposted Kareena Kapoor’s story during the cake cutting ceremony. It also featured her beau Arjun Kapoor. Another video of her singing happy birthday with Arjun Kapoor standing beside him also went up on her Instagram stories. And finally a video that captured the glimpse of the decor for her mother’s 70th birthday. Malaika Arora had rocked a shimmering silver dress for the night.

img 20230303 090116
Joyce Arora 70th Birthday Bash
img 20230303 090131
Joyce Arora 70th Birthday Bash
img 20230303 090145
Joyce Arora 70th Birthday Bash
img 20230303 090158
Malaika Arora’s selfie with friend.
img 20230303 090216
Joyce Arora cuts cake with Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Arjun Kapoor and others.
img 20230303 090229
Malaika Arora reposts the video of Joyce Arora cutting the birthday cake.
img 20230303 090244
From Malaika Arora’s Instagram stories.
img 20230303 090258
Malaika Arora with mother Joyce Arora pose for a group family picture.
img 20230303 090316
Birthday Decoration for Malaika Arora’s mother Joyce Arora’s Birthday bash.

Earlier, Malaika Arora had shared a slew of pictures of herself posing with Joyce and sister Amrita Arora in an all-white outfits. She had penned the caption, “Ok I can’t keep calm, today is my Momsy’s birthday. Love you to the moon and back mom. @joycearora #happy70th.” Joyce promptly responded to her daughter’s heartfelt birthday post with the comment, “Love you endlessly my baby girl.”

Malaika Arora had recently appeared in the show Moving In With Malaika which gave fans a close look at her life. During the show, she had expressed how she felt about Arjun Kapoor. “Whatever choices or decisions I made, I made purely and at the end of the day, this man (Arjun Kapoor) in my life makes me happy. Whatever else the world says, whatever they feel, I don’t care,” Malaika bad said during the show. Moving In With Malaika featured various guests from the industry including Farah Khan, Bharti Singh, Neha Dhupia and Karan Johar.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu is a multi-disciplinary Journalist & Photographer who dabbles in Films, Poetry, Music, Politics, Pop-Culture and everything in between. Read More



Source link

