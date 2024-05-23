বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৩ মে ২০২৪ | ৯ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Malayalam Musical Ishta Raagam Gets A Release Date

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ২৩, ২০২৪ ৪:৫৬ অপরাহ্ণ
untitled design 2024 05 23t162258.920 2024 05 57949acbd576e44779c2b321b5edff64


Ishta Raagam releases on May 24.

Famous singers like Madhu Balakrishnan, Sudeep Kumar and actor Kailash were the chief guests at the audio launch of Ishta Raagam.

The upcoming Malayalam film Ishta Raagam is written and directed by Jayan Poduval and stars Akash Prakash, newcomer Aditya and Kailash in the lead roles. It is a romantic musical thriller and the audio release of the film was held at the Pearl Regency Hotel in Thrissur, Kerala.

Famous singers like Madhu Balakrishnan, Sudeep Kumar and actor Kailash were the chief guests. The Saga International will release the film on May 24 worldwide. There is a also huge star cast in the film like Lijitha, Sreekumar Marimayam, Unni Raja, Vivek Viswam and Sreejith Kaiveli. Ishta Raagam is produced by Prakash Nair under the banner of Akash Prakash Music and Entertainment and Suresh Ramanthali’s ESSAR Films. The screenplay and dialogues are penned by Chandran Ramanthali.

The film was shot in beautiful locations like Iritty, Kanjirakolli, Wayanad and Gundlupet. Last year, the makers completed the shoot with a poster but they did not mention the release date. The fifth film poster featuring Jessy played by Lijitha was released on July 3 last year.

The music of Ishta Raagam is composed by Vineesh Panikar with mainstream singers like Vijay Yesudas, Sarath, Haritha Hareesh, Vadukiyamma, Dr Aswathy Jayaraj, Anitha Vinod and Sivapriya Suresh. The background music is composed by Pranav Pradeep which stands out in the film. As per the makers, the music is the soul of the Ishta Raagam.

Director Jayan Poduval previously worked for various films like Ente Cinema, Kanalkannadi, Aaalroopangal, and Unni Maya. However, he did not get any major break in the industry. Besides, actor Kailash has acted in more than 50 films in the South cinema. He is best known for his leading role in Lal Jose’s remake of Neelathamara and played the lead role in the final part of TV Chandran’s trilogy Bhoomiyude Avakashikal, which premiered at the 43rd International Film Festival of India and the IFFK.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

