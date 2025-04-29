Malayalam Rapper Vedan Detained By Forest Officials For Possession Of Leopard Tooth

Last Updated: April 29, 2025, 18:44 IST

Malayalam rapper Vedan, recently bailed in a drug case, was re-arrested by Kerala Forest Department for allegedly possessing a leopard tooth.

Malayalam Rapper Vedan Taken Into Custody in Two Separate Cases Within Hours.

Just hours after securing bail in a drug-related case, Malayalam rapper and lyricist Hirandas Murali, known professionally as Vedan, has been taken into custody once again — this time by the Kerala Forest Department. According to Forests Minister A K Saseendran, authorities apprehended the artist after a leopard tooth was allegedly found in his possession, prompting a fresh investigation under wildlife protection laws.

The leopard tooth was reportedly discovered by police during a search at the rapper’s rented residence in Kozhikode on Monday, following which the Forest Department was notified, according to Minister A K Saseendran.

“On finding that it was a leopard tooth, the department registered a case and took him into custody. An investigation has been launched to find out where he got the tooth from. Once the probe is over, a report will be placed before the court which will take a decision,” the minister told reporters.

Minister A K Saseendran added that Vedan had been under the watch of the Forest Department’s vigilance wing due to earlier reports concerning his activities. During interrogation, the rapper initially claimed the leopard tooth had been brought from Thailand, but later revised his statement, saying it was a gift from a fan at an event in Chennai in May 2024.

Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya confirmed that the investigation into the origin of the narcotics recovered from Vedan’s residence is underway. Alongside Vedan, whose real name is Hirandas Murali, eight others were arrested in connection with the case. During the raid, authorities seized five grams of dried ganja, drug paraphernalia, mobile phones, and approximately Rs 9.50 lakh in cash. Police stated that all the accused were released on station bail after their arrests were formally recorded.

(With inputs from PTI)