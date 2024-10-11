Mallika Sherawat on Doing ‘Bold Scenes’ With Emraan Hashmi in Mahesh Bhatt’s Murder: ‘I Felt Very…’

After a hiatus from the limelight, actress Mallika Sherawat is making her return to Bollywood with a role in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri. As the actress prepares for her big comeback, she reflects on her earlier days in the industry and credits filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt for being a guiding force in her career, particularly for his progressive views on women in the industry.

In a candid interview with Hautterfly, Mallika discussed how Bhatt, who directed her in the 2004 film Murder, played a pivotal role in her personal and professional growth. She shared, “I have met some fantastic men in my life. They have shaped me to be the woman that I am. Mahesh Bhatt sahab has given me wings. He has made a huge contribution to help me get out of those patriarchal shackles.” She said that Bhatt’s progressive views, which extended to the women in his household, had a lasting impact on her.

Mallika further expressed how she always felt secure and empowered on Bhatt’s sets. She recalled shooting the bold and intense scenes in Murder, where she felt comfortable due to the supportive atmosphere created by the director and her co-star Emraan Hashmi. She said, “All girls are very safe on his set. I felt very safe even doing those bold scenes in Murder. Of course, one feels a little uncomfortable because there are so many people from the unit. But both Bhatt sahab and Emraan Hashmi made me very comfortable. Emraan was an absolute gentleman.”

Reflecting on her journey in the industry, Mallika spoke about the challenges she faced, noting that her bold choices weren’t always well-received by the audience in 2004. She also mentioned another notable figure in her career, Jackie Chan, who she described as “fantastic” and “encouraging” while working together on international projects.

On the work front, Mallika Sherawat is excited about Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which releases on October 11 alongside Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt. Her return to the screen marks an exciting new chapter in her career.