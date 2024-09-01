Mammootty BREAKS Silence on Sexual Harassment Cases in Kerala Film Industry: ‘I Waited This Long…’

Mammootty has finally broken his silence about the Hema Committee Report and the sexual harassment cases in the Kerala Film Industry. Taking to Facebook, the Malayalam superstar welcomed the report and extended his support to the changes that need to be brought about to make the industry a better place to work in. He said he waited for the actors organisation and leaders to respond before he could weigh in. He then urged everyone to unite to bring a reform to the industry.

“In order to prevent anything unpleasant from happening in this scene, filmmakers should be careful. The Justice Hema Committee was formed by the government to study about the film industry, prepare a report, suggest solutions and recommend actions after something that never should have happened. I wholeheartedly welcome and support the suggestions and solutions mentioned in that report. It is time for all the associations in the film industry to stand together to implement them,” he said in Malayalam.

He urged everyone to allow the police to do their investigations and let the court decide the punishments. “The police investigation into the complaints that have just been raised is continuing strongly. The complete version of the Justice Hema Committee report is in front of the court. Let the police investigate honestly. Let the court decide the sentences. There is no ‘power center’ in the movie,” Mammootty said.

The superstar added, “The practical recommendations of Hema Committee report must be enacted if there are legal hurdles. Ultimately cinema must survive.”

Mammootty’s statement came just a day after Mohanlal reacted to the report. “The Hema Committee report is welcoming. I have been before the committee twice. My request: Please don’t destroy the industry,” he said. “We welcome the Hema Committee report. It was the correct decision by the government to release that report,” he added.

Reflecting on his role, he added, “I was AMMA president for the last two terms. The entire Malayalam cinema is answerable to the Hema Committee report. What we are seeing is that all questions are directed only at AMMA. AMMA cannot give answers to all the questions. Everybody should be asked these questions. This is a very hard-working industry. A lot of people are involved in this, but not everyone is to be blamed in this. The responsible ones will be punished.”