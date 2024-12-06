Mamta Kulkarni Reveals All About Her Relationship With Vicky Goswami: ‘Not My Husband… I’m Still Single’ | Exclusive

Last Updated: December 06, 2024, 10:43 IST

Mamta Kulkarni is back in India. The actress, who ruled headlines for all the wrong reasons in the 90s, returned to the city recently after 25 years. Days after her return, Mamta spoke exclusively to CNN-News18 when she opened up about her relationship with Vicky Goswami. The actress claimed that Goswami is not her husband and revealed that she is still unmarried.

“I am not married to Vicky, he is not my husband. I am still single. I have not married anyone. Vicky and I have had a relationship but I blocked him 4 years ago,” Mamta told us.

“Vicky is a good man, he has a good heart. Everyone from the film industry used to visit him, so I also went to meet him. But I was also the last person from the film industry to meet Vicky. When I came to know about his truth, I left him. He was in Dubai jail. I started meditating to get him out of jail. Vicky came out of jail in 2012. I met him in 2016. After that he was arrested again. He is my past now. I have left him,” the actress added.

What Is Mamta’s Controversy With Vicky?

Vicky Goswami was jailed in Dubai in 1997 for 10 years. He was accused of illegal drug trafficking. Reportedly, Mamta used to often visit him in jail and the two got married while he was in prison.

In 2016, the Thane Police reportedly named the actress as one of the accused involved in supplying ephedrine for the illicit manufacture of methamphetamine to a Rs 2000 crore international drug racket and gangster, intended for trafficking.

It was reported that she along with her partner Vicky Goswami and other co-accused attended a meeting in an international drug ring in Kenya in January 2016.

Who Is Mamta Kulkarni?

Mamta appeared in several commercially successful Hindi films such as Ram Lakhan, Waqt Hamara Hai, Krantiveer, Karan Arjun, Sabse Bada Khiladi, Andolan and Baazi. Her last Bollywood film was released in 2002. Mamta’s 1995 film “Karan Arjun”, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Kajol was re-released in Hindi cinema on November 22.