বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৬ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৪
Manoj Bajpayee Takes Dig at Bollywood Directors for Not Casting Him as ‘Rich Guy’: ‘I’m Never…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ২৬, ২০২৪ ৭:৩৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Curated By: Shrishti Negi

Last Updated:

Manoj Bajpayee will next be seen in The Family Man 3. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Manoj Bajpayee discusses typecasting in Bollywood, saying directors often don’t envision him as affluent, limiting his role opportunities.

Acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee opened up about the limitations he faces in his casting, particularly regarding affluent roles. Despite his versatile acting skills, he noted a persistent trend where directors overlook him for high-society characters. “I am never considered for high-society roles,” he admitted, reflecting on the typecasting that often restricts actors from exploring diverse personas.

Bajpayee recalled that the only time he portrayed a wealthy character was in Shyam Benegal’s Zubeidaa (2001). He told Bombay Times, “That was Shyam Benegal’s conviction. He believed that real maharajas were not Greek gods; they looked normal.” For the unversed, Hrithik Roshan, who is often hailed as Bollywood’s ‘Greek God’, was cast as Mughal Emperor Akbar in Jodhaa Akbar.

He also mentioned his brief yet memorable role as a politician in Veer-Zaara (2004), for which he was cast by Yash Chopra after the filmmaker saw his work in Pinjar (2003). “These filmmakers had that vision stemming from seeing life up close,” Bajpayee remarked, emphasising the need for directors to break free from stereotypes.

Manoj Bajpayee, a National Award-winning actor celebrated for films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Shool, and Satya, has predominantly been associated with middle-class and lower-middle-class narratives. He expressed frustration at the typecasting that confines him, stating, “No director could think of me as a rich guy, barring the two stalwarts that I mentioned. This stereotyping exists.”

On the professional front, Bajpayee has been incredibly active this year, with three films—The Fable, Silence 2, and Bhaiya Ji—as well as the Netflix series Killer Soup. He is also filming the next season of his successful Prime Video series, The Family Man.

Reflecting on his career choices, he recalled an opportunity with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who offered him a role in Devdas. Bajpayee turned it down because he aspired to play the lead role instead. The actor told Sushant Sinha on YouTube, “Yes, I was offered Jackie Shroff’s role in Devdas, but I immediately said no. I told Sanjay, ‘Meri toh hamesha se ichchha thi Devdas karne ki.’” He has no regrets about his decision, despite the film’s success, indicating a deep-seated passion for his craft and a desire to take on challenging roles that resonate with his artistic vision.

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes br…Read More



Source link

