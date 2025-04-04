Manoj Kumar Death: PM Modi ‘Saddened’ By Loss, Says ‘He Was An Icon Of Indian Cinema’

Last Updated: April 04, 2025, 08:55 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the death of legendary actor-director Manoj Kumar, calling him an icon of Indian cinema. Kumar passed away at Kokilaben Hospital.

PM Modi pays tribute to Manoj Kumar. (Photo: X)

Manoj Kumar Death: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his X handle on Friday morning to mourn the death of the legendary actor-director Manoj Kumar. In his post, PM Modi called Kumar an “icon” of Indian cinema and paid tribute to the actor. He also expressed his condolences to Kumar’s family.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor and filmmaker Shri Manoj Kumar Ji. He was an icon of Indian cinema, who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films. Manoj Ji’s works ignited a spirit of national pride and will continue to inspire generations. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti,” PM Modi wrote, as he also shared a throwback picture with Kumar. Check it out here:

Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor and filmmaker Shri Manoj Kumar Ji. He was an icon of Indian cinema, who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films. Manoj Ji’s works ignited a spirit of national pride and will… pic.twitter.com/f8pYqOxol3— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2025

News agency ANI reported the death of Manoj Kumar on Friday morning and revealed that the actor breathed his last at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Later, Kumar’s son, Kunal Goswami, also confirmed the news of the actor’s death and revealed that the final rites will take place tomorrow, April 5. “He has had health-related issues for a long time. It’s the grace of god that he bid adieu to this world peacefully. His cremation will take place tomorrow,” he said.

Manoj Kumar was known for acting in and directing films with patriotic themes. Some of his popular works include “Shaheed” (1965), “Upkar” (1967), “Purab Aur Paschim” (1970), and “Roti Kapda Aur Makaan” (1974). Because of his association with such movies, the actor was also widely called “Bharat Kumar”.

Kumar also directed several other popular films like “Hariyali Aur Raasta”, “Woh Kaun Thi”, “Himalaya Ki God Mein”, “Do Badan”, “Patthar Ke Sanam”, “Neel Kamal”, and “Kranti”. He was also honoured with the Padma Shri in 1992 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015 for his contributions to Indian cinema.