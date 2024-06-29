শনিবার , ২৯ জুন ২০২৪ | ১৫ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Master To Jawan, How Vijay Sethupathi Excels Playing An Antagonist

untitled design 2024 06 29t181744.255 2024 06 8efe91357a622a54ab11b6d299fc0467


Jawan marked the Bollywood debut of Vijay Sethupathy.

Jawan marked the Bollywood debut of Vijay Sethupathy.

Vijay Sethupati has delivered multiple examples of great acting as a villain in his films. The iconic characters in his movies have gained worldwide fame in a very short period.

Every hero in the film industry yearns to play the role of villain at least once in their career. It has been seen multiple times in the past that heroes have accepted the role of villains if they liked the script. Similarly, Vijay Sethupati began opting for the role of villain in his movies. According to Vijay, he has been more successful in the industry by playing the role of villains instead of heroes in films.

Vijay Sethupati has delivered multiple examples of great acting as a villain in his films. The iconic characters in his movies have gained worldwide fame in a very short period. As per his words, he does not consider how much screen time he gets if he happens to like the role. Recently, Vijay Sethupati portrayed the role of a hero in the film Maharaja. The film was released on June 14 of this year. The film has already received an 8.6 rating on IMDB. Maharaja, directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, has already earned Rs 60 crore at the box office. Vijay played the role of a barber in the film. He is seen seeking revenge after his home is burglarized. The character of Vijay informs the police about the incident and requests them to find the Lakshmi that has been taken. It remains behind the haze if the Lakshmi is a person or a certain object. The movie revolves around Vijay Sethupati trying to recover the Lakshmi. Vijay only earned Rs 15 to 18 crore of remuneration for the film. He was seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Anurag Kashyap, and Mamta Mohandas in Maharaja. It is one such film that gave Sethupati good recognition as a hero for the first time.

Vijay Sethupati earned much more playing the role of villains in other blockbuster films in the past. Vijay also appeared in the film, Jawaan and played the role of a ferocious villain. He portrayed his amazing acting skills alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. Jawaan earned Rs 1,150 crore worldwide, out of which Vijay charged a huge amount of Rs 30 crore. Apart from Jawaan, Vijay also aced the role of the villain in films like Master, Vikram Vedha, Vikram and Uppena. He charged Rs 20 crore for the film Uppena.

