MC Stan Accused Of Sliding Into Influencers’ DMs With Flirty Texts | Viral Screenshots Inside

Rapper MC Stan might be known for his fire verses, but right now, it’s his Instagram DMs that are making the biggest noise! Screenshots of his alleged flirty messages to influencers have gone viral, and let’s just say, public hai, sab jaanti hai! The Bigg Boss 17 winner has now been accused by multiple influencers of ‘sliding into their DMs’ on Instagram.

Stan allegedly sent them messages saying “gorgeous” and “beautiful”. Many of these influencers took to Instagram to share screenshots of his messages. One of them was influencer Misimi Kashyap who had quite the surprise on Saturday when she found a message from none other than MC Stan in her DMs. Sharing a screenshot on her stories, she revealed that the rapper had reached out from his official handle with a text reading, “Yo!! What’s craxin Gurll.. Dammmm Uh so beautiful.”

This isn’t the first time MC Stan has found himself in the middle of a DM drama! Just a few days ago, influencer Naila Hussain had also shared a similar screenshot, revealing a message from the rapper that read, “Asalam aleykum u look gorgeous Oh god.”

And the DM saga continues! Yet another influencer has come forward, sharing a screenshot of MC Stan’s message, which read, “Ayyy boo what’s ur dial u look gorgeous Oh god.”

As the screenshots flooded social media, netizens wasted no time calling out MC Stan for his unsolicited DMs. Many slammed the rapper for his behavior, with some even labelling it as “creepy.” One user bluntly commented, “He gotta stop embarrassing himself,” while another wrote, “This is the most embarrassing.”

Meanwhile, MC Stan had already made headlines in 2024 when he publicly announced his breakup with longtime girlfriend Buba. In a simple yet attention-grabbing post, he declared, “I am single.”

The last time MC Stan made waves was in September 2024, when he shared the stage with singer-rapper King during his Mumbai tour.