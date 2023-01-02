MC Stan Performs Live Concert; Tina Says Shallin Is Making Her Fall For Him

After an exciting new year episode, viewers witnessed yet another fun-filled show as the housemates welcomed 2023 with a thrilling MC Stan concert in the Bigg Boss house. With the onset of the New Year, Bigg Boss provided a high dose of entertainment for both the contestants and the fans. Interestingly, this is the first time an artist headed a live concert in front of a live audience in the history of Bigg Boss. We also see Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Abdu Rozik enjoying a cosy jacuzzi bath. Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot are seen getting romantic during the concert, she even tells Shalin that he is making her fall for him. Here is a breakdown of the episode:

Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare and MC Stan enjoy a jacuzzi bath

The trio is seen enjoying a jacuzzi bath and also sipping their drink. Some ladies of the house including Nimrit, Priyanka, Sumbul and Soundarya can also be seen pampering the men inside the tub. Abdu also breaks into a song as he looks like he is enjoying the most inside the bathtub. Take a look at the same.

Week 15 Captain Shiv Thakare Nominated Contestants NA Task NA Exits None Notes Tina Datta confesses her feelings for Shalin Bhanot

Shekhar Suman comes up with an amusing 2022 round-up

Shekhar Suman kicks off an amusing Bigg Boss Bulletin with a round of 2022 and the antics of housemates, with a remixed version of Ghunghroo. Shekhar starts the show with a kitchen set-up. He talks about the fights in the kitchen. He also made fun of Archana for spilling hot water in the kitchen. He compared Archana to the sweet dish – gulgule and enacts her behaviour. Next, Shekhar Suman compares Sumbul Touqeer with a samosa. Shekhar said that she always stays in the company of Shiv, Sajid, Nimrit and Abdu. The host then gives Sajid the moniker of Khayali pulav, he also says that to cook it, we need a lot of spoons and butter. Nimrit is compared with Dabeli. Abdu is equated with Rosogulla by Shekhar Suman and says that he is then people turn chalak after talking to the singer.

MC Stan delivers thrilling live concert with Seedhe Maut, Ikka

Bigg Boss wants the housemates to welcome the new year with a rocking party. He invites the housemates for a new year party organised in the garden area. MC Stan is called to the confession room and he is informed about Ikka and Seedhe Maut will be joining him for the live rap concert. Next, we see the housemates getting thrilled to see their fans join them in the house. Sajid Khan takes over the stage as the concert’s host and calls MC Stan on the ramp. Seedhe Maut and Ikka take over the stage with Stan and they all make the audience groove to the peppy beats. Stan misses his GF Buba as he delivers a rocking performance. Stan gives a shoutout to Sajid Khan, and makes Abdu Rozik stand with him on the stage.

Tina Datta tells Shalin Bhanot he is making her fall for him

We see Tina Datta blaming Shalin Bhanot for hurting her emotionally. Later, Tina goes inside her blanket and cries. Priyanka tries to console her but she asks her to go away, she tells Shalin that Tina is crying. Shalin tries to console her and then they walk out for the live rap concert together, along with the housemates. During the concert, Shalin hugs Tina and tries to lighten her mood. MC Stan dedicates the song to people who are in love and says ‘Shalin and Tina are in love.’ The camera then pans to Shalin and Tina performing a romantic dance, the actress is seen smiling as she looks into Shalin’s eyes. She tells Shalin, ‘You are making me fall for you, but this isn’t good. Then you will break my heart.’ Meanwhile, we see the other housemates enjoying the concert.

Bigg Boss interrupts concert for Shalin Bhanot

Bigg Boss interrupts the concert as Shalin Bhanot keeps his mic down while talking with Tina during their romantic dance. BB also taunt them for talking in English. Later, we see Shalin apologising and doing sit-ups, holding his ears. Later, the concert concludes with all of the housemates and the viewers enjoying. Bigg Boss calls Ikka, Seedhe Maut in the house for the housemates to send them off. Next, MC Stan is called in confession room by BB and both thank each other for the rocking concert.

