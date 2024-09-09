Meet Sangram Chougule, The First Wild Card Entry On Bigg Boss Marathi 5

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 is proving to be a massive hit among the audience, with its twists, turns and ruckus created by the contestants, the show is a certified hit. The latest episode has taken the buzz up a notch, introducing the audience and the house members to its first wild card, bodybuilder Sangram Chougule. Now, who is Sangram Chougule? Read on to know all.

Going by the reports, Sangram Chougule entered the show during the September 8 broadcast of the episode. It was a day after Ghanshyam Darode aka Chota Pudhari was eliminated from the house, which came as a major shocker.

Sangram is a professional bodybuilder, belonging to Kolhapur and settled in Pune. As per more reports, he is also an actor and social media influencer, boasting over 1.6 million followers on Instagram. As a bodybuilder, Sangram has received numerous accolades for his passion for fitness. Detailing on his achievements, the successful bodybuilder has been crowned Mr India 6 times and has been given the title of Mr Universe twice, for the years 2012 and 2014. He also owns a gym, a testament to his love for fitness and bodybuilding. It remains to be seen, what impact would Sangram’s entry bring to the Bigg Boss household.

The bodybuilder took to his Instagram account to officially announce his entry as a wild card. It was shared with an exclusive look of the bodybuilder, ready to take on the challenge. The post was shared with the caption, “Sangram Chougule will enter Bigg Boss house as a wild card member. BIGG BOSS Marathi, at 9 pm, only on Colors Marathi and free on @officialjiocinema.”

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw an enchanting performance by Salim Merchant while the host Riteish Deshmukh sent modaks, reportedly made by his wife Genelia Deshmukh, for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Additionally, Bigg Boss Marathi 3 finalist Utkarsh Shinde visited the house to play a game with the contestants.