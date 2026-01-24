শনিবার, ২৪ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৭:৫১ অপরাহ্ন
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Mehendi To Fort Barwara, Prakriti Kakar Kicks Off Grand Wedding Festivities | Bollywood News

  আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ২৪ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Mehendi To Fort Barwara, Prakriti Kakar Kicks Off Grand Wedding Festivities | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Singer Prakriti Kakar begins her two-week wedding celebrations with Vinay Anand, starting with a vibrant mehendi ceremony ahead of their Fort Barwara wedding.

font

Prakriti Kakar’s wedding will span Jaipur, Delhi and Mumbai over two weeks.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Prakriti Kakar’s wedding will span Jaipur, Delhi and Mumbai over two weeks.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Wedding celebrations are officially underway for Prakriti Kakar and the singer marked the beginning of her big days with an intimate mehendi ceremony that quickly caught attention online. Videos and pictures from the function show Prakriti glowing in a soft green lehenga, detailed with mirror work and delicate embroidery. She paired the outfit with a matching dupatta, statement jewellery and fresh floral accents that kept the look elegant and understated.

Her hair was styled in loose waves, with minimal makeup, letting the mehendi ceremony’s warmth shine through. The setting, decorated with marigold strings and earthy tones, added to the relaxed, celebratory mood.

Vinay Anand’s Understated Style Complements The Vibe

Standing by her side was groom-to-be Vinay Anand, who opted for a muted green kurta-pyjama, keeping things simple yet festive. Several moments from the ceremony showed the couple sharing quiet smiles, warm hugs and unguarded conversations, giving fans a glimpse into their chemistry. In one clip, Vinay is seen affectionately holding Prakriti as she is soaking in the moment.

The ceremony stayed true to its spirit, focusing on family, close friends and personal moments.

Watch it here:

Fort Barwara Wedding And Celebrations

The mehendi marks just the beginning of a packed wedding schedule. Prakriti has confirmed that the wedding ceremony will take place at Fort Barwara, near Jaipur. The venue choice reflects the couple’s shared love for Rajasthan’s regal charm and old-world architecture. The Fort Barwara ceremony is expected to be intimate, followed by celebrations in Delhi. A grand reception in Mumbai will wrap up the festivities, bringing together friends, family, and industry colleagues who have been part of Prakriti’s journey.

Styling, Sisters And Wedding Plans

While Prakriti has styled most of Vinay’s wedding looks herself, she has admitted that finalising her own bridal outfits involved plenty of back-and-forth. Now that fittings and selections are complete, the singer says she is finally feeling relaxed. Her sisters, Sukriti Kakar and Akriti Kakar, are playing a central role in the celebrations, from planning events to standing by her as her closest support system.

With the mehendi ceremony setting the tone, the countdown to Prakriti and Vinay’s royal wedding has officially begun.

First Published:

January 24, 2026, 18:09 IST

‘I Thought He Actually Put On Weight’: Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal Fat Suit BTS Leaves Fans Stunned | WATCH | Bollywood News

Shah Rukh Khan Announces King Release Date, Drops Explosive New Visuals: ‘Ready To Roar’ | Bollywood News

ছোট ভাই কোকোর কবর জিয়ারত করলেন তারেক রহমান

Adnaan Shaikh And Rapper Yung Sammy Confirm Entry In Upcoming Reality Show The 50 | Watch | Television News

মালয়েশিয়ায় ময়লা ফেলা-বিরোধী আইনে দুই অভিযুক্তর একজন বাংলাদেশি

This Rajinikanth Film Features Actors Who Are No More

খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
ডাকাতির ঘটনায় যুবদল নেতাসহ দেশীয় অস্ত্রসহ তিন ডাকাত গ্রেফতার , লুণ্ঠিত মালামাল উদ্ধার
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
‘পাতানো নির্বাচন’ এর আভাস পেলে রাজপথে প্রতিহত করার হুঁশিয়ারি আসিফ মাহমুদের
সরকারি কাজে বাঁধা জুলাই যুদ্ধা তারেকের বিরুদ্ধে মামলা
