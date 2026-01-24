Mehendi To Fort Barwara, Prakriti Kakar Kicks Off Grand Wedding Festivities | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 24, 2026, 18:12 IST

Singer Prakriti Kakar begins her two-week wedding celebrations with Vinay Anand, starting with a vibrant mehendi ceremony ahead of their Fort Barwara wedding.

Prakriti Kakar’s wedding will span Jaipur, Delhi and Mumbai over two weeks.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Wedding celebrations are officially underway for Prakriti Kakar and the singer marked the beginning of her big days with an intimate mehendi ceremony that quickly caught attention online. Videos and pictures from the function show Prakriti glowing in a soft green lehenga, detailed with mirror work and delicate embroidery. She paired the outfit with a matching dupatta, statement jewellery and fresh floral accents that kept the look elegant and understated.

Her hair was styled in loose waves, with minimal makeup, letting the mehendi ceremony’s warmth shine through. The setting, decorated with marigold strings and earthy tones, added to the relaxed, celebratory mood.

Vinay Anand’s Understated Style Complements The Vibe

Standing by her side was groom-to-be Vinay Anand, who opted for a muted green kurta-pyjama, keeping things simple yet festive. Several moments from the ceremony showed the couple sharing quiet smiles, warm hugs and unguarded conversations, giving fans a glimpse into their chemistry. In one clip, Vinay is seen affectionately holding Prakriti as she is soaking in the moment.

The ceremony stayed true to its spirit, focusing on family, close friends and personal moments.

Watch it here:

Fort Barwara Wedding And Celebrations

The mehendi marks just the beginning of a packed wedding schedule. Prakriti has confirmed that the wedding ceremony will take place at Fort Barwara, near Jaipur. The venue choice reflects the couple’s shared love for Rajasthan’s regal charm and old-world architecture. The Fort Barwara ceremony is expected to be intimate, followed by celebrations in Delhi. A grand reception in Mumbai will wrap up the festivities, bringing together friends, family, and industry colleagues who have been part of Prakriti’s journey.

Styling, Sisters And Wedding Plans

While Prakriti has styled most of Vinay’s wedding looks herself, she has admitted that finalising her own bridal outfits involved plenty of back-and-forth. Now that fittings and selections are complete, the singer says she is finally feeling relaxed. Her sisters, Sukriti Kakar and Akriti Kakar, are playing a central role in the celebrations, from planning events to standing by her as her closest support system.

With the mehendi ceremony setting the tone, the countdown to Prakriti and Vinay’s royal wedding has officially begun.

