MI win battle of bursts vs base: Rohit Sharma-Ryan Rickelton script Mumbai’s highest IPL chase | Cricket News

Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton

NEW DELHI: Rohit Sharma scored 84 on his return from injury and Ryan Rickelton made 83 as Mumbai Indians beat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets in Mumbai in their IPL 2026 match on Monday.The two openers added 143 runs for the first wicket, their third century stand in the IPL, and set up the chase. Mumbai Indians chased down 229 after LSG had scored 228 for five, finishing at 229 for four in 18.4 overs.Earlier, Nicholas Pooran scored 63 off 21 balls to lift LSG after a slowdown in the middle overs. He took advantage of loose bowling from MI.Rohit had missed five matches due to a hamstring injury he picked up against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 12. He hit seven sixes and six fours in his 44-ball innings, while Rickelton continued his run of form.Rickelton was dismissed in the 11th over by Mohsin Khan after hitting two sixes. Rohit looked set for a hundred but was caught at short fine leg in the 14th over off Manimaran Siddharth, who finished with 2 for 47.Tilak Varma scored 11, while stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav made 12 before getting out near the boundary again. Naman Dhir remained not out on 23 and Will Jacks was unbeaten on 10 as MI completed the chase.Mumbai Indians scored around 50 runs in the first five overs before Rohit attacked in the sixth over, hitting 21 runs off Avesh Khan with a mix of fours and sixes.Highest targets chased down in IPL

265 – PBKS vs DC, Delhi, 2026

262 – PBKS vs KKR, Kolkata, 2024

246 – SRH vs PBKS, Hyderabad, 2025

244 – SRH vs MI, Wankhede, 2026

229 – SRH vs RR, Jaipur, 2026

229 – MI vs LSG, Wankhede, 2026*

The previous highest target chased by MI was 221 runs against KKR at the same venue earlier this season.Rickelton also scored freely, starting with a six off Mohsin and playing shots against both pace and spin.For LSG, Pooran’s 63 off 20 balls helped them post 228 for five. He hit eight sixes and a four. Mitchell Marsh scored 44 off 25 balls.Jasprit Bumrah went wicketless, conceding 45 runs and overstepping three times. Corbin Bosch took 2 for 20 and slowed LSG in the middle overs when they looked set for more than 240.Bumrah conceded 21 runs in the fourth over, where Marsh hit him for boundaries. In the powerplay, Pooran attacked Will Jacks with three sixes and later hit two sixes and a four off AM Ghazanfar in the sixth over. LSG reached 90 for one in six overs, which is the joint second-highest powerplay score by a visiting team against MI at this ground.Pooran, who had not scored a fifty in his last 17 innings, reached his half-century in 16 balls with a six off Deepak Chahar. He and Marsh added 94 runs for the second wicket in 35 balls. At 123 for one after eight overs, LSG were in control.Bosch then removed both Pooran and Marsh in the same over. LSG slipped from 123 for one to 160 for four in 12 overs. It could have been 160 for five, but Bumrah overstepped when Himmat Singh was caught behind. Himmat stayed not out on 40 and added 68 runs with Aiden Markram, who made 31 not out.