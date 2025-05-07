Mika Singh Wonders ‘Why Didn’t Ankit Tiwari Make It Big In B-Town?’

Last Updated: May 07, 2025, 19:14 IST

Expressing his admiration for Ankit Tiwari’s vocal prowess, Mika called him one of his personal favourites.

Ankit Tiwari also sang songs like Teri Galliyan. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Remember the song Sun Raha Hai Na Tu from the Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Aashiqui 2? Crooned by Ankit Tiwari, the song remains a favourite among music lovers even years after its release. However, despite delivering numerous hit songs and showcasing undeniable talent, the soulful voice behind the chartbuster hasn’t achieved the consistent success many expect in Bollywood.

Speaking of which, popular singer and producer Mika Singh recently talked about the very question during a podcast with Shubhankar Mishra. The Bollywood and Punjabi singer, known for his energetic and upbeat tracks, openly reflected on why Ankit Tiwari hasn’t reached the pinnacle of sustained success in the Hindi film industry.

Expressing his admiration for the singer’s vocal prowess, Mika called him one of his personal favourites. He stated, “I have never understood why Ankit Tiwari didn’t make it big in Bollywood. To date, I couldn’t understand why he didn’t get the opportunity that he deserves. He’s an amazing singer—my favourite.

Mika further added, “I don’t know why he couldn’t go further, only God knows. He’s one of the best singers out there. The controversy might be one reason, but moving ahead after something like that becomes difficult.”

Despite the hurdles, Mika Singh emphasised Tiwari’s exceptional talent and the impact of his hit songs. “Still, he’s very talented, and his voice is absolutely beautiful. Songs like Sun Raha Hai Na Tu, Dil Darbadar, and Teri Galliyan—what a voice he has… they were all super hit songs,” he acknowledged.

Not just Mika Singh, but it is worth noting that celebrated artists like Arijit Singh, Shaan, and actor John Abraham also feel the same. They previously praised Tiwari’s distinctive voice and emotional depth in his songs.

In an earlier media interaction, Ankit Tiwari himself acknowledged that he hadn’t received the recognition he believed he was capable of. “I have not gotten that due in the industry. There is still a lot I want to offer. I haven’t explored my versatility yet,” he said.

On the professional front, Mika Singh will be seen in the third instalment of the beloved Welcome franchise, Welcome to the Jungle. The highly anticipated film has created a massive buzz ever since it was announced in 2023. Besides the singer, the film boasts a star-studded ensemble including Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Zakir Hussain, Sayaji Shinde, Jackie Shroff, and Aftab Shivdasani.

First Published: