শনিবার , ২৫ মে ২০২৪ | ১১ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Secretly Get Married In an Intimate Ceremony

millie bobby brown and jake bongiovi 2024 05 b93f5735cd5e9fb0d4d7c3335a784c94


Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi got engaged in April 2023. (Photo: X)

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi got engaged in April 2023. (Photo: X)

It is also being said that Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi will organise an official, grand wedding ceremony later this year.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are now married. Reportedly, the 20-year-old Stranger Things star tied the knot with the 22-year-old model in a secret ceremony last weekend. According to a report by The Sun, their wedding was an intimate affair with only family members including Bongiovi’s parents Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Bongiovi in attendance.

“It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows,” a source cited by the portal claimed. It is also being said that the couple will organise an official, grand ceremony later this year.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s dating rumours first made headlines in 2021 when the latter shared a selfie with the Stranger Things actress on his Instagram handle. Later, Brown was speaking to Wired in 2022 when she confirmed their relationship and said, they “were friends for a bit” before they started dating.

Brown announced their engagement on Instagram in April 2023 with a love-filled black-and-white photo of theirs. She captioned it with a line from Taylor Swift’s popular song “Lover” and wrote, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all .”

During a guest appearance on the Tonight Show, Brown shared how Bongiovi proposed to her and said, “Jake and I bonded over diving. We love diving, we got our driving licenses together.” Therefore, when they went on a vacation, Bongiovi asked Brown for a dive early morning. “I was like, ‘8 a.m., dive?’ … And he’s telling me, ‘We’re going to the same spot we usually go to.’ I’m like, ‘It’s boring, let’s go somewhere new.’ He’s like, ‘No, we have to go to this spot’,” she said. It was during the dive that Bongiovi gave her a ring and proposed to her. “He gives me a shell and I turn it over and it’s a ring,” she shared.

Later, Jon’s father also talked about Brown following his son’s engagement and said, “I’ve gotten to know her in the last year, she works really hard, and she and Jake will grow together in their own way.” He then added, “I think, with the support of family around them, they’re going to be great together.”

In another interview on Radio Andy, Jon’s father expressed happiness for the couple and said, “If you find the right partner and you grow together … my advice really is growing together is wise. I think that all of my kids have found people that they think they can grow together with and we like them all.”

Congratulations Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi!

