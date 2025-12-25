Mohanlal Was ‘Excited’ To Play Thalapathy Vijay Fan In Bha Bha Ba, Reveal Makers: ‘He Understood The Film…’ | Malayalam-cinema News

Last Updated: December 25, 2025, 11:00 IST

The Bha Bha Ba team has revealed Mohanlal’s reaction to portraying a die-hard Thalapathy Vijay fan, saying the superstar was thrilled and felt Vijay would love the tribute.

Bha Bha Ba, headlined by Dileep, hit theatres on December 18, 2025, and quickly caught attention for more than just its chaotic humour. Directed by debutant Dhananjay Shankar, the film features a standout extended cameo by Mohanlal, who appears as Ghilli Bala — a quirky gangster with an unabashed obsession for Thalapathy Vijay.

Mohanlal’s Reaction To Playing A Vijay Fan

In an interaction with Ginger Media, members of the Bha Bha Ba team opened up about Mohanlal’s enthusiasm for the role and his immediate understanding of the film’s playful intent.

“After he heard the narration, Mohanlal sir said, ‘Vijay would be so happy to see this.’ Lalettan was thrilled to play the role. He understood exactly what the film was about and fully supported it,” the team revealed.

They also pointed out that one particular sequence — designed as a cheeky homage to Vijay’s cult hit Ghilli — sparked visible excitement in Mohanlal. According to the team, the superstar embraced the reference wholeheartedly, enjoying the chance to embody a character who wears his fandom proudly and unapologetically.

Inside The Madness Of Bha Bha Ba

An action-comedy that thrives on absurdity, Bha Bha Ba follows the antics of Radar, a wildly unpredictable conman played by Dileep. The plot takes a sharp turn when Radar kidnaps the Chief Minister of Kerala, CK Joseph, after slipping laxatives into his drink — a setup that sets the tone for the film’s brand of unhinged humour.

The investigation falls into the hands of the CM’s son, Noble, an NEA officer, who leads the probe while unknowingly being surrounded by double agents. As layers peel back, Radar’s mysterious past connection with the Chief Minister comes to light, steering the narrative into increasingly chaotic, illogical, and deliberately over-the-top territory.

Alongside Dileep, the film features Vineeth Sreenivasan, Baiju Santhosh, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Sandy Master, and others in pivotal roles. The movie is further packed with surprise appearances, including cameos by Mohanlal, SJ Suryah, Salim Kumar, Riyaz Khan, among several familiar faces.

Mohanlal’s Upcoming Projects,

On the work front, Mohanlal is next set to appear in Vrusshabha, a Telugu–Malayalam bilingual fantasy action film directed by Nanda Kishore. The story follows a businessman who begins experiencing vivid visions of a past life as a king, locked in conflict with a rival who turns out to be his own son in the present timeline. The film is slated for a theatrical release on December 25, 2025.

The superstar has also recently wrapped filming for Drishyam 3, directed by Jeethu Joseph. The much-awaited continuation of Georgekutty’s story is expected to arrive in cinemas in the summer of 2026.

