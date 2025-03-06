Mom-To-Be Kiara Advani Makes First Appearance After Don 3 Exit Rumours, Sidharth Malhotra Protects Her

Last Updated: March 06, 2025, 23:07 IST

Kiara Advani, expecting her first child, was spotted with Sidharth Malhotra at Mumbai airport after Don 3 exit rumours.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, one of Bollywood’s most adored couples, are set to embrace parenthood soon. Ever since they announced Kiara’s pregnancy on February 28, fans have been eager to catch glimpses of the mom-to-be. Now, the couple has been spotted at Mumbai airport, marking Kiara’s first public appearance since reports of her exiting Don 3 surfaced.

In videos shared by paparazzi, Sidharth and Kiara were seen walking hand in hand, exuding warmth and care. Dressed in comfy casuals, the duo kept things simple yet stylish. Kiara opted for a relaxed white printed shirt with matching trousers, perfect for her maternity phase. Sidharth complemented her in an easy-going blue T-shirt paired with ivory trousers, layering it with a grey jacket and a dark blue cap. The couple also wore sunglasses and face masks, keeping their interaction with the media minimal.

Fans couldn’t help but gush over Sidharth’s protective stance. He held Kiara close, ensuring she was comfortable while navigating through the airport. Social media was flooded with love for the couple, with many calling Sidharth a “true gentleman” for his care and affection.

Kiara and Sidharth announced their pregnancy with an adorable post featuring tiny white knitted baby socks, captioned, “The greatest gift of our lives.” Since then, the couple has been keeping a low profile, making rare appearances together.

Meanwhile, speculation about Kiara’s exit from Don 3, starring Ranveer Singh, has been making headlines. Reports suggest that she has decided to step away from the film to focus on her personal life. A source revealed, “Kiara was in talks for the role, but she has chosen to prioritize her personal life right now.” However, neither Kiara nor the makers of Don 3 have officially commented on the matter. With her potential exit, the hunt for a new female lead is reportedly underway.

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in Game Changer alongside Ram Charan and is also set to appear in War 2. Sidharth, on the other hand, is gearing up for Param Sundari opposite Janhvi Kapoor.