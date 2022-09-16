Most Memorable Bollywood Songs of the Lyricist

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PRASOON JOSHI: Renowned lyricist, screenwriter, poet, and marketer, Prasoon Joshi will ring in his 51st birthday today. Referred by many as the common man’s poet, Prasoon Joshi describes complex emotions in a simple way through his songs. Over the years, he has won several accolades including the Filmfare and the National Awards. The government of India awarded him Padma Shri for his contributions to Arts, Literature, and Advertising in 2015. Prasoon Joshi was also appointed as the Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in 2017.

On his birthday, here’s a list of his top songs from Hindi movies:

Maa (Taare Zameen Par)

The heart-tugging song, Maa from Taare Zameen Par was crooned by Shankar Mahadevan. The raw emotions of the song move the listeners to tears. The lyrics beautifully describe the emotions of a child who is missing his mother. Chand Sifarish (Fanaa)

Chand Sifarish from the 2006 release Fanaa is voiced by Kailash Kher and Shaan. The lyrics of this romantic track capture and describe the feeling of being in love. The song also earned Prasoon Joshi a Filmfare award. Roobaroo (Rang De Basanti)

Composed by A R Rahman, Roobaroo is a song of self-discovery and realization. The song captures love and friendship and became an instant hit among college students at the time of its release. Zinda (Bhaag Milkha Bhaag)

This power-packed and inspirational number from Bhaag Milkha Bhaag features the vocals of Siddharth Mahadevan. The lyrics will motivate and drive you to do a challenging task Kaise Mujhe (Ghajini)

Composed by A R Rahman, the song from the Aamir Khan starrer Ghajini has been crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and Benny Dayal. The lyrics captivate the love between the protagonist of the film. The song reflects grace and will make every listener fall in love with the music and lyrics. Sasural Genda Phool (Delhi-6)

This upbeat track is voiced by famous singer Rekha Bhardwaj, Sujata Goswami, V.N. Mahathi, and Shraddha Pandit. The lyrics and music strike the perfect mix of folk and Bollywood.

