Fashion’s biggest night, the Met Gala is known for its most outrageous and controversial fashion statements. From Rihanna to Priyanka Chopra, stars have often stunned the crowd as they stepped on the red carpet with their daring and bold fashion choices. As we await Met Gala 2025, to be held on May 5, here’s a throwback to the most outrageous fashion moments over the years.
Rihanna (2018) : She not only became a topic of controversy but also made waves with one of the most opulent creations. The singer wore a bejewelled strapless mini dress with a plunging front. The highlight of the dress was a papal mitre, a headdress worn by Roman Catholic bishops. (Image: Instagram)
Kim Kardashian (2021): The star stepped out in a head-to-toe black Balenciaga ensemble. Her dress featured a long-sleeved turtleneck bodysuit layered with a mini dress, a trailing train, gloves, boots, and a full-face mask. (Image: Instagram)
Katy Perry (2018): The singer walked the red carpet wearing a gold mini dress with thigh-high gold boots and wings. (File Pic)
Priyanka Chopra (2019): The actress walked out wearing a dramatic Dior gown. She completed her look with exaggerated makeup and an eccentric crown. (Image: File Pic)
Madonna (2016): Madonna walked down the stairs in a revealing, sheer dress by Riccardo Tisci, which exposed her breasts and buttocks. (Image: Instagram)
Beyonce (2015): Making a daring choice, the singer-actress wore a see-through gown to the Met Gala. (Image: Instagram)