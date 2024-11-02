শনিবার , ২ নভেম্বর ২০২৪ | ১৭ই কার্তিক, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Mrunal Thakur Deletes Comment After Fuming Over Fan Who Edited Her Pic For Diwali; Later Praises Him | WATCH

Mrunal Thakur slammed a fan for photoshopping her in a Diwali picture. She later deleted the comment, and offered a clarification, while praising his editing skills.

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur hit the headlines recently after she slammed a fan who had edited a photo to make it appear as though they were celebrating Diwali together. The fan photoshopped Mrunal in his picture, and shared it on his Instagram account. The actress saw the post, and was initially upset over it. She dropped a comment and wrote that it wasn’t ‘cool’ at all. The actress then went on to delete the comment, and shared a video on her Instagram stories clarifying why she was initially dismayed. She later praised his editing skills too.

When the fan posted the picture, Mrunal Thakur dropped a comment, schooling him. It read, “Bhai kyu jhooti tassali de raha hain aap apne aap ko? Apko lagta hai aap jo yeh kar rahe hain woh cool hai? Ji nahi (Brother, why are you giving yourself the wrong impression? Why do you think what you are doing is cool? It is not)!” The comment has now been deleted by the actress. A few hours after that, she posted a video on her Instagram stories, explaining that she had a change of heart. In the video, she said that she was initially happy upon seeing the fan edit. However, when she opened his Instagram page, she saw that the fan has edited his video with every actress. However, she commended his editing skills, and said that she hopes he uses his skill for the right things.

In the video, Mrunal said, “Yaar guys, aap log bachche ki jaan logey kya? Maine woh comment kar diya. Pehle jab maine dekha main khush hui. I was like, chal kisi aur ke saath na sahi inke saath hi main Diwali toh mana rahi hoon. (Guys, please stop? I just made a comment… at first, when I saw the video I was happy that at least I am spending my Diwali with him)! I opened his page and I saw that he has edited his video with each and every actress! My heart was broken. I was so sad. But I really love his editing skills and I really pray and hope that he uses his art for the right thing. But please don’t say bad things to him. His intention was maybe not bad. I just hope woh aur logon ka dil na tode (I hope he does not break more hearts)!”

Post this, Mrunal Thakur then shared the fan edit on her Instagram stories, and praised his editing skills. She wrote, “Hope you edit good films one day! Good Luck Happy Diwali.”

mrunal thakur 2024 11 496e92eae9c60274ae91158769c3cbb6
Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram story

Mrunal Thakur will next be seen in ‘Son Of Sardaar 2’, co-starring Ajay Devgn. She also has ‘Pooja Meri Jaan’ with Huma Qureshi, and David Dhawan’s comedy film with Varun Dhawan in the pipeline.

