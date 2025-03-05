Advertise here
বুধবার , ৫ মার্চ ২০২৫ | ২০শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  বিনোদন

Mrunal Thakur Shares BTS Moments From ‘Dacoit’ Shoot In Hyderabad With Adivi Sesh | Photos

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ৫, ২০২৫ ৩:৫৭ অপরাহ্ণ
Mrunal Thakur Shares BTS Moments From 'Dacoit' Shoot In Hyderabad With Adivi Sesh | Photos

Last Updated:

Mrunal Thakur shares behind-the-scenes glimpses of her shoot for “Dacoit” in Hyderabad on Instagram. The film stars Mrunal and Adivi Sesh, directed by Shaneil Deo, and produced by Supriya Yarlagadda.

Check out the photos.

Actress Mrunal Thakur took to social media to give a sneak peek into her ongoing shoot for the upcoming film “Dacoit” in Hyderabad.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Jersey’ actress shared behind-the-scenes moments from the set. She posted a couple of photos and tagged Adivi Sesh and producer Supriya Yarlagadda. The photos depict two hands making a heart pose.

Recently, Mrunal Thakur has been sharing behind-the-scenes moments from her shoot on Instagram. Just yesterday, she posted a fun video of herself singing along to Dhanush’s hit song “Why This Kolaveri Di” while cruising in her car. She explained that she and her team decided to groove to the track since they missed out on doing their usual pack-up dance.

Mrunal also shared a couple of photos featuring her head draped in a stunning organza dupatta. In the pictures, she was seen showcasing her green bangles while applying her makeup. Another photo featured a close-up portrait of Thakur, highlighting her expressive eyes and calm demeanor. She was partially veiled with the delicate, sheer dupatta, adding a touch of elegance and tradition to the shot.

“Channelling my inner swarg se utri kokil kanthi apsara,” Mrunal Thakur captioned the post.

Meanwhile, talking about “Dacoit – Ek Prem Katha”, the forthcoming film will star Mrunal alongside Adivi Sesh. The pan-India drama also features Anurag Kashyap in a pivotal role.

Directed by Shaneil Deo, the film is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios. Dacoit follows the story of an enraged convict bent on taking revenge against his ex-girlfriend, who has betrayed him. As he devises a dangerous plan to ensnare her, the narrative unfolds into a gripping and emotionally charged journey of love, betrayal, and vengeance.

In addition to Dacoit, Mrunal is also set to appear in the highly anticipated sequel “Son of Sardaar 2,” where she’ll share the screen with Ajay Devgn.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – IANS)

