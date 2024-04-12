MTV Splitsvilla Season 15 To Stream In Tamil On Jio Cinema: Reports

MTV’s popular dating reality television show, MTV Splitsvilla Season 15: ExSqueeze Me Please, is currently going in full swing. It is co-hosted by Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani. This latest season of love, sizzling chemistry and never-ending drama features 21 hot singles who step up their game to win ‘Dil aur Fame’.

Meanwhile, according to the latest reports, the 15th season of MTV Splitsvilla is telecasting in Tamil this time. This is the first season to be broadcast in Tamil so far. This season of MTV Splitsvilla will be telecast in Tamil on Jio Cinemas. This news has currently generated excitement among Tamil viewers.

MTV Splitsvilla season 15 premiered on March 30 and is broadcast every Saturday and Sunday at 7:00 p.m. on MTV and simultaneously on JioCinema, making it the first-ever television and digital simulcast of a reality show.

The new season is shot in Goa and promises to be a never-seen-before experience for viewers with its new theme, ‘ExSqueeze Me Please’. The latest season also unlocks a whole new level of drama and a gamut of emotions for unsuspecting contestants in the ultimate quest to find that one ideal match and win the game.

MTV Splitsvilla has enthralled fans across the country for more than a decade. The latest season also continues to reflect contemporary relationships and the nuances of modern romance, resonating with India’s wide youth demographic.

As per the latest episode, after 11 girls entered the villa, 10 spirit animals and their captions were revealed to the girls, where each spirit animal represented a boy. Each girl was given two “squeeze bands” to give to any two boys of their choice. Uorfi Javed returned as Mischief Maker from last season.

At the first dome session, Harsh and Rushali became the first ideal match, and Ishita was dumped by Ayushmaan after the mischief box twist. In February 2024, a promo revealing the season’s theme was released by MTV India. The “ExSqueeze Me Please” promo song was released on JioCinema.