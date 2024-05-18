শনিবার , ১৮ মে ২০২৪ | ৪ঠা জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Multiplex Chain PVR Inox Earns More From Snacks Than Tickets: Report

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ১৮, ২০২৪ ৪:৪১ অপরাহ্ণ
image 2024 05 18t160555.896 2024 05 2d109380b0b9fbaabd2e2d81161f2cc8


The movies had unpredictable box-office runs, the company noted.

The movies had unpredictable box-office runs, the company noted.

For the FY 2023-24, PVR Inox saw a magnificent growth of 21 per cent for food and beverages revenue.

People love to visit cinemas during their off time and to make it better, they have the option to get popcorn. A surprising report is making rounds on the internet, according to which the top multiplex chain in India, PVR Inox, has reportedly earned more profits from their food sales compared to their ticket.

As per the reports, India’s top multiplex chain announced its quarterly earnings for the period between January and March 2024, along with the full financial year of 2024. The findings revealed that the food and beverages revenue was ahead of ticket sales revenue, indicating a significant change in the entertainment landscape.

According to more information, for the fiscal year of 2023 and 2024, PVR Inox saw a magnificent growth of 21 per cent for food and beverages revenue. It reportedly went as high as Rs 1,958.4 compared to last year’s Rs 1,618 crore. While the revenue for ticket sales showed a growth of 19 per cent, earning Rs 3,279.9 crore from last year’s Rs 2,751.4 crore.

The group CFO (Chief Financial Officer) of the multiplex chain, Nitin Sood put a statement regarding the unusual report. He stated, “Unfortunately, box office has been a mixed bag, as a result of which F&B (food and beverage) revenue growth has outpaced box-office revenue growth rate. And F&B will do better than ticket revenue.”

Furthermore, the box-office revenue of PVR Inox saw a growth of 19 per cent in the financial year 2024. It amounted to an impressive number of Rs 3,915.8 crore, while last year it was Rs 3,295.2 crore. As per more reports, the company mentioned the unpredictable box-office performances of the releases throughout the year.

The multiplex’s food and beverage business is almost head-to-head with quick-service restaurant chains. It became the second largest revenue contributor to the company, nearing Rs 2000 crore. According to Karan Taurani, the Senior Vice President at Elara Capital, the increase in revenue is a result of several stores opening in metro stations and non-metro places.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

CTG 18 May 2024
কিশোরকে ‘টর্চার সেলে’ ১০ ঘণ্টা আটকে ভয়ংকর নির্যাতন
বাংলাদেশ
1716029016 photo
‘I didn’t live up to the standard’: Rohit Sharma sums up his overall batting performance in IPL 2024 | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
image 2024 05 18t160555.896 2024 05 2d109380b0b9fbaabd2e2d81161f2cc8
Multiplex Chain PVR Inox Earns More From Snacks Than Tickets: Report
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Shere bangla university
শেকৃবি’তে নিয়োগে অনিয়মের অভিযোগ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
sonam bajwa sexy 2024 04 de013da4d9a9b5a38991d950084b52de

Sexy! Sonam Bajwa Sizzles In A See-Through Dress, Sets Instagram On Fire With Hot Pics, See Here

 wm RU VC Prof Dr Ananda Kumar Shaha File Photo

নিরাপত্তা নিয়ে শঙ্কা, রাবি উপাচার্যের জিডি

 nasid cdsjcdc dc one

‘পাহারাদার হিসেবে আওয়ামী লীগের নেতাকর্মী প্রস্তুত থাকবে’

 main 8

Health Tips, পটলের উপকারিতা – News18 Bangla

 wm edit ulluk

সেই উল্লুকের ঠাঁই হলো সাফারি পার্কে, ‘শিকারিদের’ কারাদণ্ড

 6 32

মার্কেন্টাইল ইন্স্যুরেন্সের ২য় প্রান্তিক প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad

 wm bnp dckdc cm mousp

‘গুম একদলীয় দুঃশাসনের নমুনা’

 wm RU Pro VC

রাবির নতুন উপ-উপাচার্য সুলতান উল ইসলাম

 1711640793 photo

‘I wonder if IPL is even cricket’: Ravichandran Ashwin makes a big statement on the world’s top league | Cricket News

 1639611077 photo

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton receives knighthood | Racing News