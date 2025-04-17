Mumbai Police’s Witty Take On The Hasee Toh Phasee Dialogue Gets A Thumbs-Up From Sidharth Malhotra

Last Updated: April 17, 2025, 17:57 IST

Hasee Toh Phasee was released in 2014. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If you have scrolled down the reels on Instagram recently, you must’ve stumbled upon the videos of dialogue from Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra’s 2014 film Hasee Toh Phasee. It goes like “Sensations jaise sarsarahaat, sansanahaat, gudhgudahaat, dagmagahaat, fararahaat, thartharahat, kapkakahaat…” Recently, a music producer named Pextyle added some peppy music to the dialogue and the audio has gone viral over social media since then, prompting several users to join in.

The latest one to join the bandwagon is Mumbai Police, which used the viral audio to deliver an important safety message for the people who travel via two-wheelers.

Taking to Instagram, Mumbai Police dropped a video, showcasing the ‘sensations’ people get after being caught breaking rules by the Traffic police. The post caption reads, “The thrill of breaking rules will always meet with the chill of getting caught. Some sensations are better when left behind.”

Reacting to the post, Sidharth Malhotra re-shared it on his stories and wrote, “Lesson learnt! Thrill doesn’t pay the chill bill. Hats off to @mumbaipolice for keeping us in check.”

During a conversation with The Times of India, Parineeti reacted to the viral trend and stated, “Social media is a crazy place!” It can resurrect and produce art that you never would have imagined! I love that this craziness of mine has become viral.”

Hasee To Phasee, directed by Vinil Mathew and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, received good responses from audiences and critics alike upon its release. The film also featured Adah Sharma, Manoj Joshi, Sharad Saxena and Neena Kulkarni in pivotal roles.

The film revolves around Nikhil, an entrepreneur, about to get married to his longtime girlfriend Karishma, but later falls in love with her sister Meeta (played by Parineeti). Their unique friendship takes them on a wild ride filled with comedy, misunderstanding, and, eventually, love. The film shows Nikhil’s journey of finding love and happiness beyond his initial expectations.

Talking about their upcoming ventures, Sidharth will be next seen in the romantic drama film, Param Sundari opposite actress Janhvi Kapoor. He also has an adventure film, Vann, in his kitty.

Parineeti, on the other hand, will be next seen in an upcoming Netflix web series and in the musical romantic drama Takadum.

