Munawar Faruqui Gets Hospitalised Again; Photo of Bigg Boss 17 Winner from Hospital Bed Goes Viral

Munawar Faruqui has left his fans concerned about his health as the Bigg Boss 17 winner has been admitted to a hospital once again. A Bollywood paparazzo on Friday shared a screenshot of Munawar’s friend’s Instagram story which featured a photo of the stand-up comedian lying in a hospital bed.

“Wishing all the strength to my brother, Munawar. Get well soon,” Munawar’s friend wrote on the photo. Munawar’s former Bigg Boss 17 co-contestant Rinku Dhawan also commented on the post and wrote, “get well soon,” alongside a series of red heart and hug emojis.

Just last month, Munawar was discharged from the hospital. He took to his Instagram broadcast channel and shared a picture in which he was seen hooked to an IV drip. “Lag gaye nazar,” he wrote. Later, he shared an update on his health when he asked his fans to “pray” for him. He then informed his fans, writing “Shukriya itne pyaare messages ke liye. Recovery ho rahi hai, dua karte raho (Thank you for all the lovely messages. I’m recovering. Keep praying).”

While details regarding Munawar Faruqui’s health are not known as of now, the viral picture of the comedian has left fans worried.

Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 17 earlier this year. After Bigg Boss 17, Munawar was also seen in a music video titled ‘Halki Halki Si’. It was a romantic track which also featured Hina Khan.

In March this year, Munawar Faruqui was also detained with 14 others during a raid at a hookah parlour in Mumbai. The raid took place in Mumbai’s Bora Bazar. “During the raid, the police found stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and others smoking hookahs at the joint. We also have a video of their act. We detained Faruqui and others, but they were later allowed to go as the sections slapped against them were bailable,” a senior police official told news agency PTI.