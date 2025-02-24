My Melbourne Trailer: 4 Stories Explore The Immigrant Experience And Identities In New City

Last Updated: February 24, 2025, 15:01 IST

The anthology film My Melbourne features four unique, diverse stories based on true incidents.

The film was shot in Melbourne’s bustling streets. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Melbourne, a city known for its rich cultural fabric, becomes the centre of My Melbourne. It is an anthology film that brings to life the lived experiences of immigrants from different parts of the world. With a powerful blend of emerging talent and established Indian filmmakers, the project, backed by VicScreen and Screen Australia, dives deep into themes of identity, resilience and belonging. Bringing together four compelling narratives, the film boasts an impressive lineup of directors.

The newly released trailer of the film opens with a vibrant yet chaotic shot of Melbourne’s bustling streets. A young woman, toiling in a hotel kitchen, is met with a biting remark, “What a great job you have, to be a hotel manager, managing all the white people. It’s really great.” She struggles to keep up with the demands of her workplace, her distress evident as she fumbles, dropping a pan full of food and quickly apologising.

The next frame captures a passionate dancer expressing her love for movement. For her, dance is more than an art – it is freedom, a means to exist without fear of judgment.

The screen then shifts to an intense conversation between a Bengali father and his son. The father questions how he manages to survive in the city, to which the son defiantly responds that he never asked for help, reminding him that he was disowned.

A stark black-and-white sequence follows, showing a father burying his daughter’s hard-earned medals in the soil as she pleads through her tears, “I earned them with a lot of hard work.”

The trailer then pieces together the characters’ journeys as they navigate their struggles in Melbourne. The young chef faces accusations of infidelity, the Afghan girl fights for recognition in her university’s cricket team and the Bengali son grapples with his father’s inability to accept his sexual identity. Each story unfolds with its share of heartache and triumph, ultimately highlighting their resilience.

Onir, alongside co-director William Duan, helms Nandini, which follows a queer Indian man attempting to reconnect with his estranged father. Jules, directed by Arif Ali with Imtiaz Ali as creative director and co-directed by Tammy Yang, portrays an unexpected bond between a newlywed and a homeless individual.

Rima Das and Samira Coxx craft Emma, the story of a deaf dancer navigating her path to self-acceptance. Meanwhile, Setara, directed by Kabir Khan and Rahul Vohra, with Puneet Gulati as co-director, follows a young Afghan refugee who finds solace and strength in cricket.

Produced by Mitu Bhowmick Lange AM, who also serves as IFFM festival director, My Melbourne is a multilingual feature, incorporating English, Bengali, Hindi, Dari and Auslan.

“Themed around the four pillars of diversity—sexuality, gender, disability and race – the anthology film ‘My Melbourne’ features four unique diverse stories based on true incidents. My Melbourne is a truly inclusive feature film, celebrating diverse voices and talents. Four iconic Indian filmmakers – Onir, Rima Das, Imtiaz Ali and Kabir Khan – worked with emerging creatives from underrepresented backgrounds to create this film about identity and belonging based on the authentic migrant experience,” reads the official synopsis of the film.

With its deeply personal narratives and a stellar creative team, My Melbourne promises to be an evocative exploration of what it means to carve out a home away from home. The anthology film will be released on March 6 in Australia, New Zealand and Fiji, followed by its release in India on March 14.