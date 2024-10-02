Naga Chaitanya Condemns K Surekha’s Claims On His Divorce From Samantha: ‘It’s Absolutely Ridiculous’

Following Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s strong statement against Telangana minister Konda Surekha’s shocking claims, Naga Chaitanya has now spoken out, defending his family and personal life. The controversy began when Surekha alleged that BRS president KT Rama Rao was responsible for Naga Chaitanya and Samantha’s divorce. In a social media post, Chaitanya shared his reaction, calling the claims “ridiculous” and clarifying the situation.

Naga Chaitanya Responds to K Surekha’s Allegations

Naga Chaitanya, who has largely maintained his silence regarding his personal life, has addressed K Surekha’s claims. He stated, “The decision of divorce is easily one of the most painful and unfortunate life decisions one has to make. After a lot of thought, a mutual decision was made by me and my former spouse to part ways.”

He continued, “It was a decision made in peace, owing to our different life goals and in the interest of moving forward with respect and dignity as two mature adults.” Chaitanya said that the rumours and gossip surrounding their divorce were baseless and out of line. “There have been various baseless and completely ridiculous gossips on the matter so far. I have remained silent all this while out of deep respect for my earlier spouse as well as my family.”

Condemning Minister Konda Surekha’s Allegations

Chaitanya took a firm stand against Konda Surekha’s claims, addressing the minister directly in his post: “Today, the claim made by Minister Konda Surekha Garu is not only false, it is absolutely ridiculous and unacceptable.” He added that such statements not only hurt the individuals involved but also promote the exploitation of celebrities’ personal lives for media attention.

“Women deserve to be supported and respected. Taking advantage and exploiting the personal life decisions of celebrities for the sake of media headlines is shameful,” Chaitanya concluded.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Reaction to the Allegations

Before Chaitanya’s statement, Samantha Ruth Prabhu had also addressed the shocking allegations made by Surekha. Taking to Instagram, Samantha said, “To be a woman, to come out and work, to survive in a glamorous industry where women are more often than not treated as props, to fall in love & to fall out of love, to still stand up and fight… It takes a lot of courage and strength.”

She continued, “My divorce is a personal matter, and I request that you refrain from speculating about it. Our choice to keep things private doesn’t invite misrepresentation. To clarify: my divorce was mutual consent and amicable, with no political conspiracy involved.” Samantha also urged Surekha to keep her name out of political disputes and reiterated her desire to remain non-political.

What K Surekha Said About Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s Divorce

K Surekha claimed that Samantha’s refusal to visit KTR at the request of Nagarjuna’s family led to conflicts within the Akkineni family. This, according to her, eventually contributed to the breakdown of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s marriage. She tied this issue to the recent demolition of Nagarjuna’s N Convention Centre, implying that the family had allegedly pressured Samantha to prevent the demolition by approaching KTR, which she declined.

“KTR asked to send Samantha in return for not demolishing the N-convention center. Nagarjuna forced Samantha to go to KTR. Samantha said no. That led to divorce,” she was quoted as saying by Deccan Herald. For those unaware, the Nagarjuna-owned N-Convention Centre was demolished by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) for illegally occupying portions of the FTL and buffer zones of Thammidikunta Lake. Following the move on August 24, the actor approached the High Court and secured a stay on the demolition that evening, calling it “unlawful.”

Speaking to media, Surekha also said, “It is KT Rama Rao because of whom Samantha’s divorce happened… He was a minister at that time and used to tap the phones of the actresses and then find their weaknesses to blackmail them… He used to make them drug addicts and then do this… Everyone knows this, Samantha, Naga Chaitanya, his family, everybody is aware that such a thing happened.”

Social Media Backlash

The comments from Surekha have not only sparked reactions from Samantha and Chaitanya but have also led to a significant backlash on social media. Many fans and followers have expressed their disappointment in such baseless claims, stating that political disputes should never involve personal matters.