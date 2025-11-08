শনিবার, ০৮ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১১:১২ অপরাহ্ন
নোয়াখালীতে বিএনপি মহাসচিবের বিরুদ্ধে 'কটূক্তিপূর্ণ বক্তব্যের' প্রতিবাদে বিক্ষোভ মিছিল মানবিক মূল্যবোধ ও সমতার চেতনা জাগ্রত করতে হবে: গয়েশ্বর সংস্কার নয়, এখন প্রয়োজন 'রিসেট বাটন': তাসনিম জারা কৃষকদের বিনামূল্যে উচ্চফলনশীল গাজর-টমেটোর বীজ বিতরণ বাকৃবি'র
Naga Chaitanya Is In Awe Of Wife Sobhita Dhulipala’s Command Over Telugu: ‘She Should Teach Me’ | Telugu Cinema News

  আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ৮ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Naga Chaitanya Is In Awe Of Wife Sobhita Dhulipala’s Command Over Telugu: ‘She Should Teach Me’ | Telugu Cinema News


Last Updated:

Naga Chaitanya says wife Sobhita Dhulipala’s Telugu skills impress him the most, calling her “cool in Mumbai, rooted in Vizag,” and joking that she should teach him.

Naga Chaitanya opened up about his favorite trait in wife Sobhita Dhulipala — her fluency in Telugu.

Naga Chaitanya opened up about his favorite trait in wife Sobhita Dhulipala — her fluency in Telugu.

As Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala near their first wedding anniversary on December 4, 2025, the couple’s relationship continues to capture fans’ attention for its warmth and mutual admiration. In a recent conversation with Vogue India, the Premam actor opened up about the one trait in his wife that never fails to impress him — her effortless command over the Telugu language.

“She’s a city girl with a rooted soul”

Speaking about Sobhita, Chaitanya shared that she perfectly balances modernity and tradition. “In Mumbai, she’s the quintessential city girl — cool, hip, and forward-thinking. But when she’s back home in Vizag, she’s deeply rooted in her culture,” he said. What stands out to him the most, however, is her fluency in Telugu. “Her Telugu just blows me away,” Chaitanya confessed with a smile, adding that he often jokes about her teaching him and “passing on all her intelligence.”

Sobhita on why Telugu feels like home

In the same interview, Sobhita revealed that speaking in Telugu with her husband evokes a deep sense of comfort and belonging. “After living in Mumbai for so long, I got used to speaking in other languages. I had almost forgotten what it felt like to converse in Telugu with anyone other than my parents,” she said. “Talking to Chay in Telugu feels like home. It’s the language I associate with my happiest and most emotional moments.”

She further shared that Telugu naturally flows to her mind whenever she feels intense emotions — be it joy, nostalgia, or sadness. “Whenever I’m truly happy or upset, my thoughts automatically come out in Telugu,” she added.

On the work front

Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti and co-starring Sai Pallavi. Based on a real-life incident involving a fisherman from Srikakulam who drifts into Pakistani waters, the film won praise for its emotional depth and realism. It is currently streaming on Netflix.

The actor’s next project, tentatively titled NC24, is directed by Karthik Varma Dandu and is reportedly a mythological thriller featuring Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead.

Meanwhile, Sobhita Dhulipala will soon be seen in Vettuvam, a Tamil action drama starring Arya and Dinesh (Lubber Pandhu) in lead roles.

As they prepare to celebrate a year of marriage, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita continue to charm fans not just as a star couple, but as two individuals deeply connected by shared culture, language, and love.

First Published:

November 08, 2025, 22:00 IST

