Naga Chaitanya Talks About North Vs South Debate, Says ‘Audience Picks Content They Relate To’

Telugu superstar Naga Chaitanya made his Bollywood debut in August this year with Laal Singh Chaddha. The film also starred Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead. However, despite getting mixed reviews from all, the film failed to rule the box office. The film reportedly ended its run with Rs 60 crore in the country. After the Laal Singh Chaddha debacle, is Naga Chaitanya open for more Bollywood projects?

Naga Chaitanya Talks About His Future Bollywood Plans

In a recent interview with mansworldindia.com, Naga Chaitanya talked about the same and shared how he is open to good projects not just in Hindi films but in other regional languages too. Chay mentioned that he loves experimenting and hopes to collaborate with more filmmakers soon.

“Of course, I would like to do more films in Bollywood. I look up to that industry. There are so many filmmakers there that I want to collaborate with. I am just waiting for something interesting to come my way. And not just Hindi cinema, I would love to dabble in other languages as well. I love doing interesting characters and I love experimenting and playing with those. I am open to all industries when it comes to quality work,” the actor said.

Naga Chaitanya Answers If Bollywood Is Going Wrong Somewhere

Naga Chaitanya also talked about the North vs South debate and answered if the South cinema is ‘dwarfing’ Bollywood. On being asked if Bollywood is going wrong somewhere, Thank You actor explained that the audience prefers to watch content that is more relatable.

“Nothing is going wrong anywhere. The audience picks the content they can relate to the most. If there is an emotional connection, they will make it win, be it in any language. Language is not a barrier anymore; people are watching movies with subtitles. I think we just need to churn out fresher and more relatable content, be in any language,” the actor said.

Chay also suggested that makers should make movies that ‘resonate with them first before they can attempt to connect with the audience’. “Mimicking a trend is not going to make the cut, not for long. We have a vast variety of emotions as well as cultures, and there is an audience for every kind of cinema,” he added.

