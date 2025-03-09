Namita Thapar Asks If Women’s Safety Tool Will Harm Attacker; Vineeta Singh Says, ‘We Give Crores On The Show…’

Last Updated: March 09, 2025, 07:31 IST

Namita Thapar and Vineeta Singh are judges on Shark Tank India.

In the latest season of Shark Tank India on SonyLIV, Nandita Yenagi and Sharad Patil from Karnataka introduced their company, Whale Wearables, which focuses on women’s safety. They showed a glove and wristband designed for self-defense and asked for Rs 30 lakh for a 3 percent stake in their Rs 10 crore company.

The glove has features like an alarm, flashlight, GPS, and can give a mild shock to attackers. It also has a biometric system to ensure only registered users can use it. The idea came to them after attending a candlelight march for women’s safety, inspired by Nandita’s own experience of harassment on a bus.

Nandita showed that the wearable glove can deliver a shock of up to 4000 volts. Namita Thapar asked if it could harm the attacker and cause legal issues if it affected the wrong person. Namita asked, “Can this harm the attacker in terms of hospitalisation or a serious health condition because that can be a litigation issue if it is the wrong person?” The founders assured her that wouldn’t happen. They also presented a watch-like strap that serves as a big SOS button.

Aman Gupta said his smartwatch has an SOS feature, but Vineeta Singh replied, “Why don’t watches make it easy? That’s my big gripe. There should be a big button that is easy to press.”

Aman suggested the founders focus on the gloves instead. Namita backed out, saying, “Your product, in its current form is not the right solution. Your intent might be okay but this is not innovation according to me. Just by putting buttons in a different place and getting a process patent, it’s not really innovation.”

Vineeta showed confidence in the product and teamed up with Aman. “We give crores on this show, 30 lakh for 3 percent… I can help you, guide you in manufacturing,” Aman opined, adding that the founders just needed to get government approvals. The founders closed the deal with Aman and Vineeta.