বৃহস্পতিবার, ০৮ অক্টোবর ২০২৬, ১২:০৬ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Nana Patekar Death News: Veteran Actor Dies At 75, Found Unconscious In Goa Home | Bollywood News Para-shooters allege corruption in Asian Games selection; PCI chief says process ‘100% fair’ নাসীরুদ্দীন পাটোয়ারীর ওপর হামলার প্রতিবাদে কুষ্টিয়ায় বিক্ষোভ ক্যানসার চিকিৎসা সম্প্রসারণে দেশে আসছে ১৭ রেডিওথেরাপি মেশিন: স্বাস্থ্যমন্ত্রী স্কুলে ভর্তিতে পরীক্ষা বাতিল চেয়ে রিট সাইবার অপরাধ ও বুলিং: ডিজিটাল নিরাপত্তায় আইন, অপরাধের দায় ও করণীয় ৩ বছরের গণহত্যামূলক যুদ্ধ কতটা বদলে দিয়েছে গাজাকে Javed Akhtar Says Most People Follow Birth Religion And Beliefs Inherited From Parents: ‘We Trust An Idea’ | Bollywood News Argentina vs Benin Highlights: Lionel Messi bids farewell to Argentina with 3-0 win তুরস্কের ইস্তাম্বুল বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে বক্তব্য দেবেন ডা. শফিকুর
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Nana Patekar Death News: Veteran Actor Dies At 75, Found Unconscious In Goa Home | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ৮ অক্টোবর, ২০২৬
  • ৪৭ সময় দেখুন
Nana Patekar Death News: Veteran Actor Dies At 75, Found Unconscious In Goa Home | Bollywood News


News movies bollywood Veteran Actor Nana Patekar Dies At 75 Of Cardiac Arrest, Was Found Unconscious At Goa Home

Last Updated:

Veteran actor Nana Patekar has died at age 75 in Goa, though official confirmation is awaited.

font

Nana Patekar Dies At 75.

Nana Patekar Dies At 75.

Nana Patekar death: Veteran actor Nana Patekar, aged 75, has died following a cardiac arrest. According to reports, he suffered severe chest pain at his home in Goa, following which a medical team was dispatched to his flat. He was found unconscious on arrival and was administered cardiac massage at the spot before being rushed to a private hospital in Dona Paula. The medical team at the hospital declared him dead at 5:20 AM. A post-mortem examination will be conducted today to medically and legally determine the cause of death.

Nana Patekar last film

Nana Patekar was last seen in O’ Romeo, Vishal Bhardwaj’s romantic action thriller starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. Released in February 2026, the film featured Patekar as Ismail Khan, the Mumbai Intelligence Bureau chief. He also starred in Anil Kapoor’s Subedaar, which premiered on Prime Video in March 2026. Earlier, he was seen in Housefull 5 (2025) and Vanvaas (2024). Patekar also made his OTT debut in 2026 with Prakash Jha’s political drama series Sankalp, in which he played the central character of Ma’at Sahab/Kanhaiya Lal.

Nana Patekar films

Nana Patekar, born Vishwanath Patekar, began his acting career with Gaman in 1978 and went on to establish himself as one of Hindi and Marathi cinema’s most distinctive performers. His breakthrough came with films such as Ankush, Pratighaat, Salaam Bombay! and Parinda. He delivered acclaimed performances in Prahaar: The Final Attack, Angaar, Tirangaa, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi: The Musical, Ab Tak Chhappan, Apaharan and Raajneeti. He also became hugely popular with audiences for playing Uday Shetty in Welcome and Welcome Back. Over his career, he won three National Film Awards and was awarded the Padma Shri in 2013.

Quick Answers

Powered by

ask search iconAsk News18

Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 following a cardiac arrest. After suffering severe chest pain and being found unconscious at his Goa home, he was rushed to a private hospital in Dona Paula, where medical staff declared him dead at 5:20 AM.

Powered by

ask search iconAsk News18

About the Author

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment wo…Read More

First Published:

October 08, 2026, 07:36 IST

Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
নাসীরুদ্দীন পাটোয়ারীর ওপর হামলার প্রতিবাদে কুষ্টিয়ায় বিক্ষোভ

নাসীরুদ্দীন পাটোয়ারীর ওপর হামলার প্রতিবাদে কুষ্টিয়ায় বিক্ষোভ

সাইবার অপরাধ ও বুলিং: ডিজিটাল নিরাপত্তায় আইন, অপরাধের দায় ও করণীয়

সাইবার অপরাধ ও বুলিং: ডিজিটাল নিরাপত্তায় আইন, অপরাধের দায় ও করণীয়

৩ বছরের গণহত্যামূলক যুদ্ধ কতটা বদলে দিয়েছে গাজাকে

৩ বছরের গণহত্যামূলক যুদ্ধ কতটা বদলে দিয়েছে গাজাকে

Javed Akhtar Says Most People Follow Birth Religion And Beliefs Inherited From Parents: ‘We Trust An Idea’ | Bollywood News

Javed Akhtar Says Most People Follow Birth Religion And Beliefs Inherited From Parents: ‘We Trust An Idea’ | Bollywood News

তুরস্কের ইস্তাম্বুল বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে বক্তব্য দেবেন ডা. শফিকুর

তুরস্কের ইস্তাম্বুল বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে বক্তব্য দেবেন ডা. শফিকুর

টঙ্গীবাড়ী ইসলামী ব্যাংকের স্কুল ব্যাংকিং ক্যাম্পেইন অনুষ্ঠিত

টঙ্গীবাড়ী ইসলামী ব্যাংকের স্কুল ব্যাংকিং ক্যাম্পেইন অনুষ্ঠিত

শ্রীবরদীতে ইউপি নির্বাচনে চেয়ারম্যান প্রার্থী ইউপি সদস্য হাসানুজ্জামান রনির মোটর সাইকেল শোভাযাত্রা
শ্রীবরদীতে ইউপি নির্বাচনে চেয়ারম্যান প্রার্থী ইউপি সদস্য হাসানুজ্জামান রনির মোটর সাইকেল শোভাযাত্রা
আবু সাঈদ হত্যা মামলায় দণ্ডিত ১১ জনকে বেরোবি থেকে স্থায়ী বহিষ্কার
আবু সাঈদ হত্যা মামলায় দণ্ডিত ১১ জনকে বেরোবি থেকে স্থায়ী বহিষ্কার
হারানো অ্যান্ড্রয়েড ফোন খুঁজে পাওয়ার সহজ নিয়ম
হারানো অ্যান্ড্রয়েড ফোন খুঁজে পাওয়ার সহজ নিয়ম
লক্ষ্মীপুরে কিশোর অপরাধ দমনে ৩ দিনে আটক ৫৪৯
লক্ষ্মীপুরে কিশোর অপরাধ দমনে ৩ দিনে আটক ৫৪৯
জেসিআই ঢাকা ডায়নামিকের ‘নূরের আলো’—সৌরবিদ্যুতে আলোকিত হচ্ছে এতিমখানা ও মাদ্রাসা
জেসিআই ঢাকা ডায়নামিকের ‘নূরের আলো’—সৌরবিদ্যুতে আলোকিত হচ্ছে এতিমখানা ও মাদ্রাসা
‘রাজনৈতিক পরিচয়ের কারণে বিসিএসে কোনো বৈষম্য করা হবে না’
‘রাজনৈতিক পরিচয়ের কারণে বিসিএসে কোনো বৈষম্য করা হবে না’
ডেঙ্গুতে গেল আরও ৪ প্রাণ, নতুন আক্রান্ত ১৯৭৮
ডেঙ্গুতে গেল আরও ৪ প্রাণ, নতুন আক্রান্ত ১৯৭৮
মিরপুরের উচ্ছেদ অভিযান নিয়ে জামায়াত আমিরের বক্তব্য
মিরপুরের উচ্ছেদ অভিযান নিয়ে জামায়াত আমিরের বক্তব্য
EXCLUSIVE | After two Asian Games medals, Harita Bhadra sets her sights on 22.45s and World Championships | Asian Games 2026 News
EXCLUSIVE | After two Asian Games medals, Harita Bhadra sets her sights on 22.45s and World Championships | Asian Games 2026 News
Amitabh Bachchan Slips And Falls During KBC Shoot, Injures His Knee | Bollywood News
Amitabh Bachchan Slips And Falls During KBC Shoot, Injures His Knee | Bollywood News
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaosher

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST