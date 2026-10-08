Nana Patekar Death News: Veteran Actor Dies At 75, Found Unconscious In Goa Home | Bollywood News

News movies bollywood Veteran Actor Nana Patekar Dies At 75 Of Cardiac Arrest, Was Found Unconscious At Goa Home

Last Updated: October 08, 2026, 07:54 IST

Veteran actor Nana Patekar has died at age 75 in Goa, though official confirmation is awaited.

Nana Patekar Dies At 75.

Nana Patekar death: Veteran actor Nana Patekar, aged 75, has died following a cardiac arrest. According to reports, he suffered severe chest pain at his home in Goa, following which a medical team was dispatched to his flat. He was found unconscious on arrival and was administered cardiac massage at the spot before being rushed to a private hospital in Dona Paula. The medical team at the hospital declared him dead at 5:20 AM. A post-mortem examination will be conducted today to medically and legally determine the cause of death.

Nana Patekar last film

Nana Patekar was last seen in O’ Romeo, Vishal Bhardwaj’s romantic action thriller starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. Released in February 2026, the film featured Patekar as Ismail Khan, the Mumbai Intelligence Bureau chief. He also starred in Anil Kapoor’s Subedaar, which premiered on Prime Video in March 2026. Earlier, he was seen in Housefull 5 (2025) and Vanvaas (2024). Patekar also made his OTT debut in 2026 with Prakash Jha’s political drama series Sankalp, in which he played the central character of Ma’at Sahab/Kanhaiya Lal.

Nana Patekar films

Nana Patekar, born Vishwanath Patekar, began his acting career with Gaman in 1978 and went on to establish himself as one of Hindi and Marathi cinema’s most distinctive performers. His breakthrough came with films such as Ankush, Pratighaat, Salaam Bombay! and Parinda. He delivered acclaimed performances in Prahaar: The Final Attack, Angaar, Tirangaa, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi: The Musical, Ab Tak Chhappan, Apaharan and Raajneeti. He also became hugely popular with audiences for playing Uday Shetty in Welcome and Welcome Back. Over his career, he won three National Film Awards and was awarded the Padma Shri in 2013.

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Quick Answers Powered by Ask News18 What was the cause of veteran actor Nana Patekar’s death? Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 following a cardiac arrest. After suffering severe chest pain and being found unconscious at his Goa home, he was rushed to a private hospital in Dona Paula, where medical staff declared him dead at 5:20 AM. Which recent films and OTT projects featured Nana Patekar before his passing? Nana Patekar was recently seen as Ismail Khan in Vishal Bhardwaj’s romantic action thriller O’ Romeo and starred in Anil Kapoor’s Prime Video film Subedaar, both released in early 2026. His prior credits include Housefull 5 in 2025 and Vanvaas in 2024, alongside making his OTT debut in 2026 with Prakash Jha’s political drama series Sankalp. What are some of Nana Patekar’s notable career achievements and awards? Born Vishwanath Patekar, he began his acting career in 1978 with Gaman and established himself as a distinguished performer in Hindi and Marathi cinema. Over his career, he earned widespread acclaim for films such as Krantiveer, Parinda, Agni Sakshi, and Ab Tak Chhappan, winning three National Film Awards and receiving the Padma Shri in 2013. Powered by Ask News18

About the Author Shreyanka Mazumdar Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment wo…Read More

First Published: October 08, 2026, 07:36 IST