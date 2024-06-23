Nana Patekar On Tanushree Dutta’s Sexual Harassment Accusations Against Him: ‘Everyone Knew the Truth’

Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta had accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment, which paved the way for the MeToo movement in India. The actress claimed he misbehaved with her during the shoot of a song for the 2008 film Horn Ok Pleassss. Nana had denied the claims at the time. In a recent interview, Nana addressed the claims yet again and said he isn’t angry with turn of events.

“I knew that it was all a lie. That’s why I didn’t get angry. When everything was a lie, why should I be angry? And all those things are old. They have happened. What can we talk about them? Everyone knew the truth. What could I say at that time when nothing like this happened? Suddenly, someone says that you did this, you did that. What would I have answered to all these things? Should I have said that I didn’t do this? I know the truth that I didn’t do anything,” Nana Patekar told The Lallantop.

In 2018 as well, Nana had denied the accusations against him in a press conference.

For the unversed, in 2018, Tanushree accused Nana Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, and director Vivek Agnihotri of misbehaving with her during the making of a song in Horn Ok Pleassss. In 2018, she filed a complaint as well.

In the FIR, which was accessed by News18 at the time, Tanushree has recounted how Patekar allegedly grabbed and pushed her on the pretext of teaching dance moves and touched her “indecently” in front of everyone. She said Patekar was on the sets during the shooting of the song even though his part was long over and he introduced new parts in the song, despite her protests.

The 34-year-old alleged that when she complained to the director, producer and choreographer of the film, they assured her that the issue would be sorted but later tried to force her to perform intimate dance moves with Patekar. The police have named all four – Nana Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, producer Samee Siddiqui and director Rakesh Sarang – in the FIR.